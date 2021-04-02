Breaking News
Food Lion and Its Customers Help Put Hope On Their Neighbor’s Table

More Than 2.2 Million Meals To Be Donated Through the Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag Campaign

SALISBURY, N.C., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This March, Food Lion Feeds helped to provide more than 2.2 million meals*, in partnership with its customers, as part of its annual orange bag campaign.

From March 3rd through the 23rd, customers purchased specially marked Food Lion Feeds orange bags at each of Food Lion’s more than 1,000 stores. Each bag sold helped provide 5 meals to the stores local Feeding America® member food bank.

Additionally, customers made cash donations equating to more than 1.2 million meals, which was donated to Feeding America® to help the national hunger-relief organization meet unprecedented demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Food Lion, we care about nourishing and supporting our neighbors in need” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “We are grateful to our customers who supported their local neighbors this March and helped put hope on their tables. Through the purchase of specially marked orange bags and donations made at the register, we were able to make a big impact in the local towns and cities we serve.”

Since 2014, Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion’s commitment to end hunger in the towns and cities it serves through Food Lion Feeds, please visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20d91ba2-c927-4dfb-8b5e-556107225b08

