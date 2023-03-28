Omnichannel retailer leads companies in the US with sustainability recognition from the Environmental Protection Agency

Food Lion is the only company in the United States to receive the EPA’s ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award honor for 22 years Omnichannel retailer has reduced its energy usage per square foot by 29% over the last year

SALISBURY, N.C., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Food Lion continues to receive national recognition for its work as a sustainability leader. For the 22nd year in a row, Food Lion has earned the Environmental Protection Agency ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its work reducing energy consumption. The omnichannel retailer is the only company in the United States to receive this honor for 22 years.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Over the last year, Food Lion has reduced its energy usage per square foot by 29%. Food Lion’s cumulative energy savings since becoming an ENERGY STAR partner in 2000 equals 2.9 billion British Thermal Units, a global measurement used to determine energy savings. Food Lion’s cumulative energy savings is comparable to 73,042 homes’ electricity usage for one year, 14,222,837 incandescent lamps switched to LED and the carbon sequestered by 6,207,189 tree seedlings grown for 10 years.

“We know that our customers are committed to sustainability and we honor that commitment every day through our sustainable business practices,” said Matt Yates, Vice President of Brand Strategy for Food Lion. “We take pride in being one of the nation’s leaders in energy conservation and efficiency. We will continue honoring this commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and be a neighbor our customers can count on to make a difference in the towns and cities we serve.”

Food Lion’s leadership has continued to show commitment to the company’s sustainability efforts by allocating 33% more funds to lighting upgrades in stores. In 2022, Food Lion converted 210 stores from fluorescent lights to LED, which means that now nearly 75% of all Food Lion stores have upgraded lighting. More conversions are planned for 2023.

“Our 2023 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners exemplify what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Our partner companies demonstrate that it takes all of us working together to combat the climate crisis.”

More than 900 of Food Lion’s 1,100+ stores are ENERGY STAR certified, saving energy, money and protecting the environment by generating fewer gas emissions than typical buildings.

Food Lion also earned the GreenChill Platinum-level certification in 2022 for a store in Southport, NC. The store’s advanced refrigeration system uses CO2, a natural refrigerant with zero ozone depletion potential. Compared to similarly sized average supermarkets, the store avoided enough annual refrigerant to power 575 homes for a year.

Energy reduction is just one of the ways Food Lion is a sustainability leader. In 2022, Food Lion diverted 81% of its waste, including more than 18,123 tons of biogas, compositing and animal feed. The retailer also donated 62 million pounds of edible food to food insecure neighbors throughout its 10-state footprint.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its 'Count on me' culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize.

