Food Lion Customers Now Able to Redeem EBT SNAP Online While Using Food Lion To Go in North Carolina

Customers Using EBT SNAP Now Able to Shop However is Most Convenient

Food Lion To Go To check availability of Food Lion To Go near you, visit shop.foodlion.com.

SALISBURY, N.C., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North Carolina Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants are now able to redeem their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) benefits while shopping online at Food Lion through Food Lion To Go. SNAP participants simply link their SNAP/EBT food card information as a form of payment then select the eligible fresh food and grocery items needed to nourish their family just as they would if shopping in store.

With the click of a button, Food Lion To Go allows customers to experience the same low prices and fresh food items from the comfort of home. The convenient service allows customers to place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day.

“We’re excited to offer our North Carolina neighbors using SNAP/EBT this new option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce at Food Lion. “Food Lion To Go allows customers the ability to shop from wherever is most convenient, while still ensuring they have access to fresh, nutritious food to nourish their families. It’s one of the many ways Food Lion makes grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable for our neighbors.”

By linking their personal MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

How Food Lion To Go Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To Go app.

or open the Food Lion To Go app. Enter your zip code and select the closest participating store.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to your virtual cart.

Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.

A To Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until you arrive, then loads it in your car.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/402467f5-5bc1-431f-a659-13473f94b931