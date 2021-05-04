Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Food Lion Customers Now Able to Redeem EBT SNAP Online While Using Food Lion To Go in North Carolina

Food Lion Customers Now Able to Redeem EBT SNAP Online While Using Food Lion To Go in North Carolina

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Customers Using EBT SNAP Now Able to Shop However is Most Convenient

Food Lion To Go

To check availability of Food Lion To Go near you, visit shop.foodlion.com.

To check availability of Food Lion To Go near you, visit shop.foodlion.com.

SALISBURY, N.C., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North Carolina Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants are now able to redeem their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) benefits while shopping online at Food Lion through Food Lion To Go. SNAP participants simply link their SNAP/EBT food card information as a form of payment then select the eligible fresh food and grocery items needed to nourish their family just as they would if shopping in store.

With the click of a button, Food Lion To Go allows customers to experience the same low prices and fresh food items from the comfort of home. The convenient service allows customers to place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day.

“We’re excited to offer our North Carolina neighbors using SNAP/EBT this new option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce at Food Lion. “Food Lion To Go allows customers the ability to shop from wherever is most convenient, while still ensuring they have access to fresh, nutritious food to nourish their families. It’s one of the many ways Food Lion makes grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable for our neighbors.”

By linking their personal MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

How Food Lion To Go Works:

  • Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To Go app.
  • Enter your zip code and select the closest participating store.
  • Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to your virtual cart.
  • Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.
  • A To Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until you arrive, then loads it in your car.

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations
  704-245-3317
  [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/402467f5-5bc1-431f-a659-13473f94b931

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.