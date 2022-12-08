Omnichannel retailer has also donated several truckloads of water to support the community this week

Food Lion Caring for Neighbors in Moore County, NC A Moore County resident receives free water from a Food Lion in Moore County, NC, on Dec. 6.

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To help neighbors in Moore County, NC, recover from a massive power outage, Food Lion is donating $30,000 in gift cards to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. The gift cards will be distributed through the food bank’s partner agencies located in Moore County (listed below). The six Food Lion stores in Moore County also hosted free water distributions for neighbors this week, providing access to a critical resource at a needed time.

“Caring for our neighbors is core to everything we do at Food Lion,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “We know it’s a stressful time, and we hope this donation will help provide comfort and critical resources at a time when our neighbors really need it.”

“The donation of gift cards to our partner agencies will be very beneficial as our community begins to restock its food supply after this horrific attack on the Moore County power system,” said Michael Cotten, Sandhills Branch Director, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. “Many of our agencies and community partners have lost everything in their refrigerators and freezers, and this very generous donation will be a significant impact to them getting back on their feet.”

The gift cards will be distributed in $20 increments at the following food bank agencies in Moore County while supplies last:

Agency Name Physical Address West End UMC 4015 NC Hwy 73, West End, NC 27376 Pinebluff UMC 165 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Pinebluff, NC 28373 Carthage UMC 108 Bruce Street, Carthage, NC 28327 Vass Community Food Pantry 3450 US Business Hwy 1, Vass, NC 28394 Blue Angel Outreach 5 American Legion Lane, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Southern Pines UMC 175 Midland Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d4350d0-e9f1-470c-b82c-24982ac1440d