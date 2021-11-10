Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Food Lion Feeds and Customers to Partner and Help Provide More Than 4 Million Meals* to Neighbors During Holiday Season

Food Lion Feeds and Customers to Partner and Help Provide More Than 4 Million Meals* to Neighbors During Holiday Season

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger

The campaign runs from Nov. 10 - Dec. 14, 2021.

The campaign runs from Nov. 10 – Dec. 14, 2021.

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year has presented challenges for many families, and as the Feeding America® network of food banks continue to address the increase in need for food assistance, Food Lion Feeds is partnering with customers to help nourish neighbors facing hunger. On Nov. 10, Food Lion Feeds kicks off its annual “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign with a goal of providing more than 1 million food boxes to families in need, equaling more than four million meals.

Through the campaign, which runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 14, customers can purchase and donate a specially marked, prepacked “Holidays Without Hunger” food box for $5, while supplies last. The box contains mac and cheese, brown rice, green beans, canned chicken, spaghetti noodles and pasta sauce. In addition to purchasing a box in store, customers may also purchase a box while shopping online through Food Lion To Go, the omnichannel retailer’s grocery pickup service, where available. Customers can also make a cash donation at the register in-store.

Each Food Lion store will donate boxes purchased directly to the 33 local Feeding America member food banks or a partner feeding agency in the store’s community. One hundred percent of cash donations will benefit Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

“This is our largest “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign, and it’s a great way for customers to join us and support their neighbors,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager of Food Lion Feeds. “Caring for the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do at Food Lion. Our associates are excited to make this the most impactful campaign so far, and to help eliminate some of the difficult choices many of our neighbors are forced to make.”

Over the past seven years, through “Holidays Without Hunger” box sales and cash donations, Food Lion Feeds and customers have helped to provide nearly 20 million meals* to neighbors in need.

To learn more about Food Lion Feeds or its “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the Holidays Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of one million meals) from Nov. 10 – Dec. 14, 2021. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACT:  Food Lion Media Relations
  704-245-3317
  publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46a6b44f-596f-46ba-9d30-819e0dc96caa

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.