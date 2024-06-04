Honorees recognized with Feedys Award for their hunger relief efforts to nourish neighbors

2024 Feedys Award: The Food King Feeding Partner Award – Mechele Hairston A vital part of the Chesapeake, VA, community, Mechele Hairston of Impact Southside Food Pantry was presented The Food King Feeding Partner Award.

2024 Feedys Award: The Lion’s Pride Store Associate Award – Store Manager Mike Perry Championing Food Lion Feeds’ cause to address food insecurity, Mike Perry, Food Lion Store Manager in King George, VA, was awarded The Lion’s Pride Store Associate Award.

2024 Feedys Award: The Grand Lion for Good Vendor Award – Kellanova Presented to a Food Lion supplier for their hunger-relief efforts, Kellanova was awarded the 2024 Food Lion Feeds The Grand Lion for Good Vendor Award.

2024 Feedys Award: The Store that Roars Motivational Award – Food Lion Store in Pfafftown, NC Supporting the towns and cities it serves, the Food Lion store at 4615 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, NC, received The Store that Roars Motivational Award.

2024 Feedys Award: The Lion Heart Volunteer Award – Larry Nowak A humble leader, Larry Nowak, President of Faith Outreach Ministries in Surfside Beach, SC, received the 2024 Food Lion Feeds The Lion Heart Volunteer Award.

SALISBURY, N.C., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In celebration of its ninth annual Feedys Awards, Food Lion Feeds honored a select group of partner food banks, volunteers, community leaders and associates. The honorees are recognized for their outstanding efforts and contributions to address food insecurity and to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Our passion is helping to nourish and feed families through fresh, nutritious and affordable groceries in the towns and cities we serve and shortening the lines at local food banks. Through this annual event, we celebrate the work of our partnerships throughout our 10-state footprint and honor those working to ensure our neighbors have access to the food they deserve.”

The following individuals and organizations were recognized for their contributions:

The Food King Feeding Partner Award – Impact Southside Food Pantry (Chesapeake, VA)

This award honors a feeding partner that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support, innovation, encouragement and motivation for others to take leadership roles in hunger relief programming and community involvement. A vital part of the community, Impact Southside Food Pantry in Chesapeake, VA, is the second largest partner agency in the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. Each month, they serve an average of 12,000 individuals or 2,500 households. The pantry creates an inclusive environment and welcomes an army of 120 volunteers who support a client-choice food pantry, allowing clients to select their food in a grocery store setting. Under Executive Director Mechele Hairston’s leadership, she has encouraged city government officials, nonprofits, businesses and neighbors to support various efforts, including food pantry pop-ups in multiple neighborhoods and on-site mobile pantries at local schools for students and their families. She also provides protein bags for junior varsity and varsity student-athletes. In 2023, she launched her latest initiative, “Love Norfolk,” to bring together resources to nourish and support those experiencing homelessness.

The Lion Heart Volunteer Award – Larry Nowak, President, Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand (Surfside Beach, SC)

This award recognizes an individual who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating groups of donors and volunteers for hunger relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. A humble and servant leader of Faith Outreach Ministries, Larry Nowak began supporting neighbors more than 10 years ago when his pastor envisioned launching a feeding ministry – New Beginnings. Due to the growing need for food and nutrition, they officially partnered in 2017 with Lowcountry Food Bank in Myrtle Beach, SC. With Nowak’s leadership, motivation and inspiration, the ministry serves more than 200 families and feeds lunch to more than 600 individuals monthly. In addition, Nowak led efforts to spearhead the opening of a veteran-operated food pantry – Socastee Pantry – located in a community where neighbors had limited access to healthy food. Nowak envisioned a pantry that engaged veterans to volunteer and operate a client-choice food pantry, allowing clients to select their food in a grocery store setting.

The Grand Lion for Good Vendor Award – Kellanova

This award, presented to a Food Lion supplier, recognizes outstanding commitment to partnering with and participating in Food Lion Feeds’ hunger relief projects. With a shared passion for nourishing neighbors and addressing food insecurity, Kellanova has helped match customer donations since 2020, providing $100,000 and supporting Food Lion Feeds Summers Without Hunger annual campaign. The yearly effort helps children and families have access to meals during the summer in partnership with Feeding America and the 33 local partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. At a volunteer event coordinated by Food Lion Feeds in 2023, Kellanova donated a truckload of snack items and $10,000 to Harvest Hope Food Bank in Greenville, SC. In addition to the product and financial support Kellanova provides, they participated in a distribution event serving 400 families experiencing hunger.

The Store that Roars Motivational Award – Food Lion at 4615 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, NC

This award honors a Food Lion store that demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates, customers and volunteers to participate in hunger relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. With a standout team of associates to help combat food insecurity, this Food Lion store is a longtime supporter of multiple local partnerships that nourish neighbors in Forsyth County, NC. In collaboration with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the store helps provide nourishment to support the backpack program and Thanksgiving break kits. These kits contain fresh produce or snacks and shelf-stable food items to nourish children and their families. The store also donates food rescue to Yadkin Christian Ministries in East Bend, NC, and Sin Fronteras Iglesia Cristiana Church in Winston-Salem, NC. Through Food Lion’s pioneering food rescue program, the store distributes unsold, edible food that might otherwise go to waste, providing nutritious food for individuals and families. In addition to food donations, store associates regularly volunteer at these partnership agencies or the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, increasing the reach and impact of those served.

The Lion’s Pride Store Associate Award – Store Manager Mike Perry, Food Lion at 8149 Kings Hwy., King George, VA

This award honors a Food Lion associate who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates and volunteers for hunger relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. Food Lion Feeds honors Store Manager Mike Perry for his impact on combating hunger in his community. Perry champions hunger relief efforts at his Food Lion store located at 8149 Kings Hwy., King George, VA. For example, he interacts with partner food bank Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which benefits from Food Lion’s food rescue program. Through Food Lion’s pioneering food rescue program, the store distributes unsold, edible food that might otherwise go to waste, providing nutritious food for individuals and families. Based on statistics collected by Feeding America, 73% of impoverished individuals in King George County have incomes below 200% of the poverty limit. In addition to coordinating donation pickups with the food bank, Perry organizes food drives to benefit the food bank and volunteers at the agency.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 23 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACT:

Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57a5c4e0-bb66-4448-b872-19a4d0aec6ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ad1d3e7-7475-44a4-8dbd-d22e9f4d6991

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bed3f849-c4e5-4ba5-9577-0ab20301eabe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e8d0378-2680-42e7-9165-b2302a591cab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a4ecb51-0d9f-4136-a67a-3a4a433d2db3