Two grant cycles in 2022 support more than 500 agencies combating food insecurity

Grant presentation to Indian Cultural Association of Howard County, Inc. Assistant Store Manager Vernon Galando, Store #2611 in Woodbine, MD, presents a $1,000 Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donation to Indian Cultural Association of Howard County, Inc. to support community hunger relief initiatives.

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million in grants for 2022. In its fall cycle, the Foundation will distribute more than $400,000 in grants to more than 200 nonprofit organizations across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. During the spring grant cycle, the Foundation awarded more than $775,000 to nearly 300 organizations. The grants support local agencies’ efforts to combat food insecurity and provide nutritional education to their communities. Organizations awarded grants can be found online.

“With the demand for food relief increasing as more Americans face hunger, we are working harder than ever to ensure our community partners provide meals to those in need,” said Adam Bass, Vice President of Pricing, Food Lion, and President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. “Through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we are privileged to partner with these local nonprofit organizations that make a difference in the towns and cities we serve and make a real difference in people’s lives.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer board of directors comprised of Food Lion associates from different areas of the company. The Foundation focuses on fighting child hunger, helping partner organizations increase their “fresh” capacity so families can put nutritious meals on their tables and providing nutrition education to support the health and wellness of Food Lion’s neighbors.

Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation has donated nearly $17 million across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. It has contributed significantly toward Food Lion Feeds, which has provided more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s pioneering food rescue program.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds two grant cycles each year. The grant application deadline for spring is March 15, 2023, and is found online. Nonprofit organizations are eligible for grants if affiliated with Feeding America or the United Way. Organizations are eligible to apply for grants every 12 months.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided nearly $17 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/in-our-community/food-lion-feeds/charitable-foundation-grants.

