More than 250 feeding partners across 10 states receive grants to support hunger-relief efforts

Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards More Than $675,000 in Grants James Mercer, Founder and President, The Mercer Foundation in Nashville, NC, receives a check from Food Lion Store Manager Mike Atkins located in Rocky Mount, NC, for a Feeding the Hungry 2023 fall grant.

SALISBURY, N.C., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $675,000 in grants to more than 250 nonprofit agencies and community feeding partners across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. The grants support local organizations’ efforts to nourish neighbors experiencing hunger and provide nutritional education to their communities. As part of the total distribution, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation awarded $165,000 to Feeding America® to support child hunger programs. Organizations receiving grants can be found online. Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation has distributed more than $18.9 million across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

“Food Lion is committed to fostering a sense of unity and support for the towns and cities we serve,” said Adam Bass, Vice President of Pricing, Food Lion, and President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. “Through the grants that the Foundation provides, we support our community feeding partners who help nourish our neighbors experiencing hunger. These grants increase access to nutritious food to ensure our neighbors and their families receive the nourishment they deserve. By investing in nutrition education programs, our partners deliver the knowledge and skills to prepare nutritious meals. This sets neighbors up for success in life as they learn about meal planning, budgeting, cooking techniques and the nutritional value of different foods.”

In addition to providing immediate solutions to make fresh and nutritious food more accessible, the grants support nutritional education programs. These programs play a crucial role in breaking the cycle of hunger by empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills to make healthier food choices and improve their dietary habits.

Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer board of directors comprised of Food Lion associates from different areas of the company. The Foundation focuses on fighting child hunger and helping partner organizations increase their fresh capacity so families can put nutritious meals on their tables. It also provides nutrition education to support the health and wellness of Food Lion’s neighbors.

The Foundation has also made significant contributions to Food Lion Feeds, which has provided more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014. This has been achieved through a combination of providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds two grant cycles each year. The grant application deadline for the fall/winter cycle is Sept. 12, 2024, and can be found online. Grants will be awarded in early December. Nonprofit organizations are eligible for grants if affiliated with Feeding America or the United Way. Organizations are eligible to apply for grants every 12 months.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 23 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $18.9 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds.

