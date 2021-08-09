Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Donates Nearly $400,000 to Local Hunger Relief Organizations

143 nonprofit organizations received grants to support feeding initiatives across Food Lion’s footprint

SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has distributed close to $400,000 in grants to 143 nonprofit organizations across its 10-state footprint. The grants will support the organizations’ efforts to combat food insecurity and provide nutritional education to neighbors. A full list of organizations receiving grants can be found here.

“Food Lion takes pride in being a part of the community in the towns and cities we serve. Through Food Lion Feeds and the grants provided by the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we’re happy to support our food bank partners and help those in need in these communities by providing access to food and meals, as well as investing in innovative programs that address the underlying causes of food insecurity,” said Food Lion Feeds Foundation President Adam Bass.

Food Lion Feeds has helped provide more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to providing 1.5 billion meals by 2025 through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s pioneering food rescue program.

Nonprofit organizations are eligible for grants if they are affiliated with Feeding America® or the United Way. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds two grant cycles each year. Organizations that meet the criteria and are interested in applying for the Foundation’s fall grant cycle may apply for grants here.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

