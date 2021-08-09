Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Donates Nearly $400,000 to Local Hunger Relief Organizations

Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Donates Nearly $400,000 to Local Hunger Relief Organizations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

143 nonprofit organizations received grants to support feeding initiatives across Food Lion’s footprint

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has distributed close to $400,000 in grants to 143 nonprofit organizations across its 10-state footprint.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds two grant cycles each year.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds two grant cycles each year.

SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has distributed close to $400,000 in grants to 143 nonprofit organizations across its 10-state footprint. The grants will support the organizations’ efforts to combat food insecurity and provide nutritional education to neighbors. A full list of organizations receiving grants can be found here.

“Food Lion takes pride in being a part of the community in the towns and cities we serve. Through Food Lion Feeds and the grants provided by the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we’re happy to support our food bank partners and help those in need in these communities by providing access to food and meals, as well as investing in innovative programs that address the underlying causes of food insecurity,” said Food Lion Feeds Foundation President Adam Bass.

Food Lion Feeds has helped provide more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to providing 1.5 billion meals by 2025 through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s pioneering food rescue program.

Nonprofit organizations are eligible for grants if they are affiliated with Feeding America® or the United Way. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds two grant cycles each year. Organizations that meet the criteria and are interested in applying for the Foundation’s fall grant cycle may apply for grants here.

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACTS:
Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
[email protected]

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fc7b818-f2ef-4b1a-baee-26945a1f93ec

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.