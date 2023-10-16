$250,000 in grant funding supports seniors experiencing hunger; bringing total investment to $750,000 since 2022

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharing a common commitment to nourishing seniors, Food Lion Feeds is deepening its partnership with Meals on Wheels America by providing $250,000 to support hunger relief initiatives, bringing the total investment to $750,000 since 2022. According to Meals on Wheels America, approximately 10 million seniors experience food insecurity, with many at greater risk of malnutrition due to decreased appetite, mobility issues and a myriad of other factors.

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. Of the investment, $225,000 will be awarded to Meals on Wheels programs in Food Lion’s 10-state footprint to support community-based programs that address senior hunger and isolation. The funds will expand senior nutrition services in 14 communities that collectively serve 14,369 seniors during the grant period from August 2023 to August 2024. The remaining $25,000 in funds committed is part of a one-day giving campaign to support Meals on Wheels America on World Food Day, Oct. 16. World Food Day is a global initiative observed annually since 1981. The event increases awareness of world hunger and inspires solutions to improve food security and global nutrition. On Oct. 16, for every dollar donated to Meals on Wheels America, Food Lion Feeds will match, $2 for $1, up to $25,000. Donations can be made online.

“At Food Lion, we are committed to nourishing our neighbors, including our senior neighbors in the towns and cities we serve,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “We are grateful to join forces with Meals on Wheels America and work toward our shared mission to address food insecurity for aging adults. As a result of our impact grants that support meeting unmet need, we extend our commitment to seniors by providing funding that fosters a sense of connection for older adults while we nourish those who experience hunger.”

In 2022 as part of its impact grants, Food Lion Feeds donated $500,000 to Meals on Wheels America with $50,000 recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program. As a result of that donation, Meals on Wheels America’s member programs and grantees served more than 6,400 clients, with more than 1,200 new clients. In addition to providing nearly 140,000 meals, grantees provided medically tailored food and met increased client needs for breakfast and weekend meals. Through this partnership, Food Lion associates also forged new relationships with the local programs, with some associates engaging as regular volunteers to deliver meals. While the national partnership between the two organizations began formally in 2022, this impact grant builds on Food Lion Feeds’ long-term support and commitment to Meals on Wheels programs in the towns and cities it serves, bringing its total investment in Meals on Wheels, both locally and nationally, to $750,000.

“We know that at Meals on Wheels, our solution begins with a meal,” said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer at Meals on Wheels America. “But to deliver that meal and so much more, we need dedicated partners like Food Lion Feeds, and we are very fortunate to have such a committed and action-oriented partner in the fight against senior hunger and isolation.”

The following local Meals on Wheels programs are receiving 2023 impact grants from Food Lion Feeds:

Organization Location How the grant will support seniors Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens Cedar Bluff, VA The grantee will purchase a four-wheel drive vehicle to provide home-delivered meals to clients in its rural four-county service area. Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging/Community Action Agency Exmore, VA Grant funds will allow the program to renovate a commercial kitchen and serve 500 additional seniors. Franklin County Council on Aging, Inc. Frankfort, KY The funds will be used to purchase a steamer for the kitchen, allowing staff to prepare various food items to retain nutritional value. In addition, the nonprofit will buy 12 tablets to ensure homebound seniors are connected to others via technology. Generations Unlimited Barnwell, SC Grant funds allow the program to enhance its facilities to ensure continued services to senior clients. Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays Charlotte, NC The agency can expand its services to meet the increased demand by purchasing a double-stack convection oven for its new Hunger Hub. Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland Baltimore, MD Grant funds will grow and enhance home-delivered meal programs in areas of West Baltimore to launch a new meal distribution site. Meals on Wheels of Takoma Park/Silver Spring Takoma Park, MD The grantee will use funds to complete a kitchen expansion and add two new delivery routes. Meals on Wheels of Northeastern Pennsylvania Scranton, PA The funds allow the program to expand nutrition services and offer medically tailored meals. Orangeburg County Council on Aging Orangeburg, SC The grantee will use funds to repair a delivery vehicle and underwrite fuel expenses so they can work toward nourishing another 125 seniors on a waitlist. Piedmont Agency on Aging Greenwood, SC The grant allows the program to purchase an additional double oven, helping them to accommodate their growing daily meal output. Senior Resources of Guilford Greensboro, NC Using the funds, the program can increase its recruiting efforts for more volunteers by creating marketing tools to educate the community. Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels Maryville, TN The agency will leverage funds to expand 10 slots of meal delivery to homebound seniors who live alone without caregiver support. Williamsburg Area Meals on Wheels Williamsburg, VA The grant supports a Registered Dietitian to help with menu planning, including nutritional guidelines for health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease. Yadkin Valley Economic Development District, Inc. Boonville, NC The grant provides equipment, including commercial refrigeration, to support their efforts.



About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a dedicated volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

