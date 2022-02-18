Breaking News
Food Lion Feeds Donates $50,000 to Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland for Tornado Rebuilding Efforts

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Food Lion Feeds presented Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) with a check for $50,000 to help rebuild the Purchase Area Development District’s (PADD) Mayfield, Ky., warehouse destroyed by last December’s devastating tornadoes. PADD, a partner distribution organization of FAKH, and their Mayfield warehouse is the main storage and distribution center serving partner agencies in the eight most western Kentucky counties.

“We appreciate our long-standing partnership with Food Lion,” said Jamie Sizemore, executive director of Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland. “They continue to demonstrate their commitment to fighting hunger as we work to feed our hungry neighbors in need.”

“Food Lion cares about the towns and cities we serve, and our neighbors who live in them,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland does an outstanding job of fighting food insecurity, and we are proud to lend a helping hand to help them rebuild and continue to serve neighbors after this natural disaster.”

Food Lion responded quickly to support impacted communities shortly after the tornadoes occurred in December. Food Lion Feeds donated $26,000 in food to Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland; 39,000 bottles of water to disaster relief agencies; and $10,000 to an emergency relief fund established by Pilgrim’s Pride, one of Food Lion’s suppliers with operations in the area. Additionally, in partnership with customers, Food Lion Feeds donated $130,000 to the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts.

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

About Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland
Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) is a regional food bank that provides assistance to more than 223,000 people in 42 counties each year. Through support from individuals and organizations, FAKH distributes more than 21 million pounds of food to approximately 240 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. FAKH also sponsors various hunger relief programs including the BackPack™ Program and the Senior Box Program (CSFP). FAKH’s main office and warehouses are located on Peterson Drive in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. For more information or to volunteer, sponsor a fundraiser or a food drive, or to make a secure online donation, visit their website at feedingamericaky.org.

   
CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations
  704-245-3317
  publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com 
   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2870103-479c-4060-aa66-096395c4db0f

