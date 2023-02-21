Omnichannel retailer raises awareness about food insecurity by nourishing neighbors in need

Food Lion Associates In support of Supermarket Associate Day on Feb. 22, Food Lion Feeds is helping to provide 246,000 meals* to its longstanding hunger-relief partner Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In support of Supermarket Associate Day on Feb. 22, Food Lion Feeds is helping to provide 246,000 meals* to its longstanding hunger-relief partner Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The donation is made on behalf of Food Lion’s 82,000 associates and is equivalent to three meals per associate for a full day of nutrition, which equals 246,000 meals. In addition to demonstrating appreciation, the contribution thanks associates for their ongoing commitment to help nourish neighbors in the towns and cities the omnichannel retailer serves. The day of celebration is part of a national effort to honor frontline grocery workers.

“Our neighbors count on us, and we are committed to doing everything we can to address food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President. “At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries. Every day associates in our stores rescue food to distribute to local feeding agencies and, ultimately, to neighbors in need. Showing our commitment to our Food Lion Feeds’ hunger-relief efforts by donating in honor of each of our associates is another way to demonstrate that we care about the towns and cities we serve.”

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. In 2022, Food Lion Feeds provided the equivalent of 158 million meals, an increase of 6 million meals over 2021. Contributing to that total, Food Lion Feeds donated more than 51 million meals through its pioneering food rescue program. Each of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores distributes unsold, edible food that might otherwise go to waste to a local feeding agency for neighbors in need. Food Lion created the program in partnership with Feeding America in 1999.

In 2021, FMI, the Virginia-based Food Industry Association, declared Feb. 22 as a day to recognize essential workers who support their customers and communities and whose commitment was critical during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food Lion has donated 650,000 meals in the three years recognizing this event.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

**Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

