Food Lion Matching Donations Up to $50,000 to Benefit American Red Cross Southern and Midwest Tornado Relief Efforts

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of Food Lion’s continuing efforts to support towns and cities impacted by the recent tornadoes, beginning Sunday, Dec. 19, through Saturday, Jan. 1, Food Lion customers at over 1,100 stores across 10 states will have the option to round up at the register. All proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross relief efforts to help people affected by tornadoes in the South and Midwest. Food Lion will match register donations up to $50,000.

“The American Red Cross is thankful for Food Lion’s support, which will enable us to offer a safe place to stay, emotional support and comfort to impacted families across the South and Midwest in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” said Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of Communications at the Red Cross.

In addition, the omnichannel retailer’s associate care fund, Lion’s Pride Foundation, will further support community members by making a $10,000 donation to an emergency relief fund established by Pilgrim’s Pride, one of Food Lion’s suppliers in Kentucky.

“Food Lion is committed to helping people in the communities we serve,” said Scott Libbey, Division Vice President, Food Lion. “We want to do our part to support recovery efforts in the areas devastated by the recent tornadoes. We want our community partners and neighbors to know they can always count on Food Lion when they need us.”

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

