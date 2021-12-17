Food Lion Matching Donations Up to $50,000 to Benefit American Red Cross Southern and Midwest Tornado Relief Efforts

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of Food Lion’s continuing efforts to support towns and cities impacted by the recent tornadoes, beginning Sunday, Dec. 19, through Saturday, Jan. 1, Food Lion customers at over 1,100 stores across 10 states will have the option to round up at the register. All proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross relief efforts to help people affected by tornadoes in the South and Midwest. Food Lion will match register donations up to $50,000.

“The American Red Cross is thankful for Food Lion’s support, which will enable us to offer a safe place to stay, emotional support and comfort to impacted families across the South and Midwest in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” said Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of Communications at the Red Cross.

In addition, the omnichannel retailer’s associate care fund, Lion’s Pride Foundation, will further support community members by making a $10,000 donation to an emergency relief fund established by Pilgrim’s Pride, one of Food Lion’s suppliers in Kentucky.

“Food Lion is committed to helping people in the communities we serve,” said Scott Libbey, Division Vice President, Food Lion. “We want to do our part to support recovery efforts in the areas devastated by the recent tornadoes. We want our community partners and neighbors to know they can always count on Food Lion when they need us.”

