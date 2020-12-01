Food Lion Receives National Recognition for Announcement of New Efforts to Fight Hunger in the Towns and Cities it Serves

Breaking News
Retailer Receives Prestigious “Silver Anvil” for Announcement of Plan to Donate 1 Billion More Meals

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Food Lion has received the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) prestigious “Silver Anvil Award” for the announcement of its hunger relief initiative’s plan to donate 1 billion more meals to feed neighbors in need. PRSA is the nation’s leading professional organization serving the communications community, and honor outstanding strategic public relations programs that meet the highest standards of performance. The winning Food Lion Feeds’ August 2019 campaign was chosen over national brands across multiple business sectors.

“We know our neighbors are counting on us to nourish their families more than ever, and what this recognition shows is that we are reaching our associates, our customers, our community partners and all our neighbors to know that we are united in our effort to fight hunger in the towns and cities we serve,” said Deborah Sabo, senior vice president of Marketing for Food Lion. “No one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries, and that’s why through Food Lion Feeds, we’re working everyday to help eliminate these difficult choices for our neighbors.”

Specifically, the Food Lion Feeds campaign received the Silver Anvil Award in the “Events and Observances – More than Seven Days (Business Products)” category. It recognized the campaign’s comprehensive approach to involve Food Lion’s associates, customers, associates and new and old community partners in stressing the importance of working towards eliminating difficult choices for Food Lion’s neighbors across its 10-state footprint.

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

