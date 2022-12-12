Home delivery and pickup now available at 86% of operating area

Food Lion To Go Food Lion is excited to announce the expansion of its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service to 25 more stores in the Carolinas beginning Dec. 12.

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is excited to announce the expansion of its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service to 25 more stores in the Carolinas beginning Dec. 12. With the availability of this service at these new stores and the recent expansion of home delivery, the omnichannel retailer now offers Food Lion to Go pickup or home delivery at 86% of its 10-state operating area.

The launch of this service comes just in time to make holiday shopping even easier. Food Lion is offering shoppers their first pickup for free.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With just the click of a button, shoppers can place an order, pick up their groceries on the same day and experience the same low prices and fresh food items they have come to expect without ever leaving their car.

“With some of the busiest months ahead for our customers, we are excited to expand this convenient service to more stores in the Food Lion footprint so our customers can spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Evan Harding, Director of Digital and eCommerce, Food Lion. “With the Food Lion to Go service, we provide our neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

Food Lion continues to expand this new service across the towns and cities it serves, highlighting its commitment to make grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable. With the addition of these 25 stores, Food Lion To Go is now available at more than 650 stores across its 10-state footprint.

Where allowed by law, customers 21 and older can also purchase their beer and wine through To Go, making it an actual one-stop shopping experience.

Additionally, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

How Food Lion To Go Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To Go app.

Enter the zip code and select the closest participating store.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to the virtual cart.

Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.

A To Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until the customer arrives, then loads it in the car.

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

