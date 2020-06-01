Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Food Lion To Go Pickup and Delivery Customers Have New Ways to Save

Food Lion To Go Pickup and Delivery Customers Have New Ways to Save

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Digital coupons and rewards earned through Food Lion’s innovative “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program now redeemable while placing Food Lion To Go pickup or delivery orders

Food Lion Shop & Earn MVP Savings Program

Customers using Food Lion To Go for grocery pickup or delivery can now use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings.

Customers using Food Lion To Go for grocery pickup or delivery can now use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings.

SALISBURY, N.C., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Customers using Food Lion To Go for grocery pickup or delivery can now use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen, in addition to viewing which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. These new services offer customers additional ways to save while ordering groceries with the click of a button.

Food Lion To Go allows customers to experience the same low prices and fresh food items while shopping from home just as they would in-store. The online service lets customers fill a virtual cart with the grocery items they need and schedule a pick-up time that works for their schedule, truly putting the “easy” in “Easy, Fresh and Affordable…You Can Count on Food Lion Every Day!” Customers can visit shop.foodlion.com to place their order and select the closest participating store based on their zip code.

“We know our neighbors are counting on us more than ever to help them nourish their families and save even more,” said Deborah Sabo, senior vice president of Marketing at Food Lion. “Whether in-store or bringing the store to our customers digitally, we’re focused on ensuring our customers have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices, how and when they want them. By fully integrating Shop & Earn and digital coupons into Food Lion To Go, it’s now easier for our customers to save even more while nourishing their families.”

Since Food Lion’s Shop & Earn MVP rewards program launched in February 2018, MVP customers have saved more than $58 million through the program on top of their usual MVP savings.

Today’s integration marks the latest growth of the industry-leading Shop & Earn program. In April, Food Lion announced that Food Lion MVP Rewards customers were now able to donate their Shop & Earn MVP rewards to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, whose mission is to mitigate hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.

For more information about Shop & Earn and to experience the journey of a Shop & Earn user, visit www.foodlion.com/shop&earn.

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Emma Inman, APR
757-408-0110 (m)
[email protected]
   
  Matt Harakal
610-349-0814 (m)
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.