The global food preservatives market is expected to reach US$ 4.3 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 3%

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Food Preservatives Market is valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The growing trend of consuming processed and convenience foods, driven by busy lifestyles, urbanization, and changing dietary habits, fuels the demand for food preservatives to extend the shelf life of these products. The expansion and globalization of food supply chains increase the need for preservatives to ensure the safety and quality of food products during transportation and storage, especially in regions with varying climates.

With a rising awareness of health and wellness, consumers are seeking natural and clean-label products. This has led to an increased demand for natural preservatives derived from sources such as plant extracts, herbs, and essential oils.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global food preservatives market has been analyzed based on market segments, including nature, type, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global food preservatives market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global food preservatives market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Food Preservatives Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of nature, synthetic food preservatives are expected to dominate the market, however, natural food preservatives are anticipated to grow at a significant rate.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.0 billion Growth Rate 3.0% Key Market Drivers Rising population

Rising demand for processed and canned foods

Expanding food & beverage industry Companies Profiled Cargill, Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

ADM

Kemin Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

DuPont

Tate & Lyle PLC

Corbion NV

Galactic

Celanese

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global food preservatives market include,

In September 2021, Kerry acquired Niacet. The acquisition reinforces the acquiring company’s food protection and preservation product offerings.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global food preservatives market growth include Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, ADM, Kemin Industries, Inc., BASF SE, DuPont, Tate & Lyle PLC, Corbion NV, Galactic, and Celanese, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global food preservatives market based on nature, type, end user and region

Global Food Preservatives Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Nature Synthetic Natural

Global Food Preservatives Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Antioxidants Antimicrobials Antifungal Others

Global Food Preservatives Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Bakery & Confectionery Poultry Food & Beverages Others

Global Food Preservatives Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Food Preservatives Market US Canada Latin America Food Preservatives Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Food Preservatives Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Food Preservatives Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Food Preservatives Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Food Preservatives Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Food Preservatives Report:

What will be the market value of the global food preservatives market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global food preservatives market?

What are the market drivers of the global food preservatives market?

What are the key trends in the global food preservatives market?

Which is the leading region in the global food preservatives market?

What are the major companies operating in the global food preservatives market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global food preservatives market?

