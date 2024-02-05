Food Robotics Industry size is expected to register 12% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the labour shortages in the food industry.

Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Food Robotics Market value could exceed USD 10.5 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, the food robotics industry experiences surging demand, fueled by constant innovations and technological strides. In January 2024, the groundbreaking I-Robo, hailed as the world’s premier cooking robot, served over 100,000 meals in Japan. Successfully trialed in East Asian restaurants, notably within leading Chinese restaurant chains in Japan, it fulfilled its mission of aiding hospitality by curbing labor expenses. Developed by TechMagic in Tokyo, these robots underwent trials in October, reducing labor costs by nine points and increasing profit ratios by the same margin. Recognized as the CES 2024 Innovation Award Winner in robotics, the I-Robo set new standards in culinary automation. Stringent quality and safety standards in food production necessitate precision and hygiene, further propelling the food robotics market growth.

Software component to gain prominent shares

Software food robotics industry could exhibit a decent growth rate over 2024-2032, claims the report. Advanced software solutions orchestrate the seamless operation of robotic systems, optimizing precision and efficiency in food processing. These components facilitate intricate tasks like machine learning algorithms for quality control and enhancing production capabilities. As the industry increasingly relies on automation for complex functions, the demand for sophisticated software components continues to surge, shaping a market driven by innovative software solutions that augment the capabilities of food robotics systems. These factors collectively drive the food robotics market share from the software component.

Articulated robots to expand market demand

Articulated robots segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as per the report. These versatile machines, with their multi-jointed arms and dexterity, excel in various food processing tasks like picking, sorting, and packaging. Their adaptability to different production environments and ability to handle delicate food items efficiently meet industry demands. As the need for precise, flexible, and efficient automation grows, the market witnesses a surge in demand for articulated robots, shaping a dynamic landscape for food processing automation.

Europe to witness a high revenue share

Europe food robotics market will register a robust CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to a focus on precision and efficiency in food production. With strict quality standards, the region embraces robotics to ensure consistent product quality and safety. Automation addresses labor shortages, optimizing processes for cost-effectiveness. Embracing technological advancements, European industries prioritize robotics to meet evolving consumer preferences for high-quality, diverse food products. This demand surge reflects a region committed to leveraging automation for enhanced productivity, ensuring compliance with stringent regulations while meeting the dynamic demands of the European market.

Food Robotics Market Players

Rockwell Automation Inc., Fanuc Corporation, ABB Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Companies in the food robotics market are employing various strategies to enhance their market presence, engaging in product launches across expos and events, and focusing on demonstrating potential within the construction industry.

For instance, in November 2023, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, based in Kita-Kyushu, Japan, accelerated i3-Mechatronics development—a concept leveraging digital data in factories using mechatronics like industrial robots. Launching the “MOTOMAN NEXT series,” a pioneering robot series with autonomous adaptivity, it aimed to revolutionize industrial automation. These robots, with environment-awareness and decision-making abilities, targeted unautomated sectors, aiding in optimal task completion. Yaskawa collaborated with partners to address labor shortages in various industries like food, logistics, and agriculture through accelerated automation, contributing to societal challenges.

