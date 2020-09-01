Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Food Security for America Recognizes Cobb Community Foundation CEO for Efforts During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Food Security for America Recognizes Cobb Community Foundation CEO for Efforts During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Pictured: Cobb Community Foundation President and CEO Shari Martin and Rev. Nancy Yarnell, Founder and CEO of Food Security for America.

Pictured: Cobb Community Foundation President and CEO Shari Martin and Rev. Nancy Yarnell, Founder and CEO of Food Security for America.

Pictured: Cobb Community Foundation President and CEO Shari Martin and Rev. Nancy Yarnell, Founder and CEO of Food Security for America.

ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cobb Community Foundation (CCF) President and CEO, Shari Martin, has been recognized by Food Security for America for her “Exemplary Leadership Uniting Cobb” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rev. Nancy Yarnell, Founder and CEO of Food Security for America, explained the following regarding this recognition: “In March of this year, our entire world was turned upside-down by the COVID-19 pandemic. We needed a response that was going to be different than this community had ever seen before, and a person to facilitate organizations coming together to make an effective difference.”

“Everywhere I looked, there was Shari Martin and the Cobb Community Foundation. She was on the front lines, bringing our community together and facilitating communication so we could picture what was needed to make a difference,” Yarnell shared. “This award is a small token of our appreciation to recognize these efforts.”

“I am so humbled by the recognition and very proud to accept this incredibly special award on behalf of Cobb Community Foundation,” said Martin. “It’s been amazing to watch government agencies, non-profits and businesses come together the way they have to take care of this community. It’s an honor to be a part of this work, and I am grateful to Food Security for America for supporting our community in need.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, CCF, in partnership with local non-profit organizations, such as Food Security for America, businesses and community leaders, has been supporting a variety of initiatives to provide much-needed resources to Cobb families, including access to food, rental assistance, childcare and other basic needs. CCF is primarily funded by the revenues generated through its charitable fund services, as well as the organization’s Corporate Community Champion program and other direct contributions.

About Food Security for America
Food Security for America (FSA) was founded in 2012 to expand an innovative food pantry model throughout Georgia and nationally. FSA creates communities to equip people in need of healthy food. Members say that it starts with the food, but it’s not about the food, since the ripple effects of a supportive community can be profound. Headquartered in Cobb County, FSA operates food security groups in Georgia and continues to grow across the U.S. by training non-profit and faith-based organizations to operate their own food security groups.
To learn more, visit www.foodsecurityforamerica.org.

About Cobb Community Foundation
In 1993, a group of Cobb business leaders recognized the community’s need for a vehicle to invest in its future and created Cobb Community Foundation. We are a 501(c)(3) organization that uses the power of charitable giving and our role as community catalyst and convener to improve the quality of life in Cobb County and beyond. We are living our mission every day by inspiring charitable giving, building resources for the future and connecting donors who care with causes that matter. To learn more, visit www.cobbfoundation.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Cheryl Musial
Mopdog Creative + Strategy
[email protected] 
770-605-0492

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d11b603f-e1f2-4e19-8c28-b5a2bc340a59

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.