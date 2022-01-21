Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Foodland Chairman Jenai Wall to Not Stand for Re-Election to First Hawaiian Board

Foodland Chairman Jenai Wall to Not Stand for Re-Election to First Hawaiian Board

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

HONOLULU, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) announced today that Foodland Chairman and CEO Jenai S. Wall will not be standing for re-election as a director of First Hawaiian Inc. (FHI) or First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) at the company’s upcoming annual stockholder’s meeting on April 20, 2022.

Wall currently serves on the Board’s Compensation Committee and Risk Committee. Her 27 years of service began when she joined the First Hawaiian Bank board in 1995 and continued with her appointment to the FHI Board in August 2018.

“Jenai has been a tremendous board member, providing wise counsel with her extensive business and leadership experience,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Chairman, President and CEO. “We want to thank her for years of service to our board and the many contributions she has made to ensure the success of our organization. We wish her well in all her ventures and especially in her important role in helping to stabilize our community during this ongoing pandemic.”

“This was not an easy decision as I am honored to have served on the First Hawaiian boards and am excited about recent developments at the Company, including the bank’s digital initiatives,” said Jenai Wall, Chairman and CEO of Foodland Super Market Ltd. “Nevertheless, with the many challenges presented by the pandemic over the past two years, I feel the need to devote my time to my work at Foodland and my community commitments, including to my role as chair of the board of The Queen’s Health Systems.”

The Company also announced today that, Board members Kelly Thompson and Jim Moffatt who were appointed to the FHI Board in 2021, will be joining the Board’s Risk Committee, and Board member Vanessa Washington has been added to the Compensation Committee.

About First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit www.FHB.com.

Investor Relations Contact:              Media Contact:
Kevin Haseyama    Susan Kam     
(808) 525-6268     (808) 525-6254
khaseyama@fhb.com      skam@fhb.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.