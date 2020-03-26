FoodLogiQ CMO Katy Jones Elected to GS1-US Retail Grocery Initiative (RGI) Executive Leadership Committee

Breaking News
Durham, North Carolina, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FoodLogiQ, the leading provider of food safety, traceability, and supply chain transparency software, is pleased to announce that Katy Jones, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, has been elected to the GS1-US Retail Grocery Initiative (RGI) Executive Leadership Committee. 

The RGI is a structured initiative for retail grocery that helps stakeholders focus on the most important industry problems, streamline resources, and drive adoption and implementation of the industry-defined solutions leveraging GS1 Standards. Today, more than 70 suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, academic institutions, regulatory agencies, and trade associations are working together as part of the initiative to help address challenges where GS1 Standards can have a positive impact, such as:

  • Enhancing data quality
  • Enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility
  • Improving operational efficiencies within organizational supply chains

Since joining FoodLogiQ in 2015, Jones has served as a thought leader within the food industry, providing insight and education on the importance of supplier management and traceability across the food supply chain. In her current role as CMO, Jones oversees all aspects of marketing and creates, communicates, executes, and sustains the strategic initiatives of the company’s cloud-based supplier transparency and traceability solution called FoodLogiQ Connect. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in data marketing communications from West Virginia University. 

“Katy will bring FoodLogiQ’s unique perspective as a technology provider to this voluntary, collaborative industry effort, and her expertise will be extremely valuable to the initiative’s Executive Leadership Committee,” says Sean O’Leary, CEO at FoodLogiQ. “Katy has played a critical role in supporting supply chain visibility, driving quality data and offering a seamless customer experience that is rooted in GS1 standards. We are honored that she will be representing FoodLogiQ as a solution partner on the committee.”

About FoodLogiQ

FoodLogiQ® LLC is the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency solutions. FoodLogiQ Connect is the most comprehensive, data-driven software solution that enables supplier management, food safety compliance, quality incident management, recall management and whole chain traceability – all on a single platform built exclusively for the food industry. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to validate supplier compliance with food safety and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue. To request a demo, please visit http://www.FoodLogiQ.com/demo. 

