Increasing personal care spending and increasing foot-related problems are the major factor driving the growth of the foot care tools market during the forecast period
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global foot care tools market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 4.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. In 2022, the market for foot care tools was valued at US$ 2.3 billion
The increasing awareness about the importance of foot health and the impact of foot-related issues on overall well-being has led to an increased demand for foot care tools. Consumers are becoming more proactive in managing foot conditions and seeking preventive measures. This has created a major demand for foot care tools.
The easy availability of foot care tools through online platforms and rapidly growing e-commerce platforms and online retailing has made foot care tools more accessible to consumers, driving market growth.
Increasing technological advancement and increased development of more innovative and effective foot care tools with advanced materials, cushioning technologies, arch support systems, and customized solutions, are expected to drive the demand for the foot care tool market.
To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30071
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 2.3 Bn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 4.8 Bn
|Growth Rate – CAGR
|6.9%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|160 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Type, Material, Application, End-user, Price, Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Aetna Foot Products, Alva-Amco Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.,, Blistex Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., HoMedics USA LLC., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,, Merck & Co. Inc.,, ProFoot, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.,, Tweezerman International LLC, Other Key Players
Key Takeaways from the Market Report
- As of 2023, the foot care tools market is forecast to reach US$ 2.4 billion
- By type, demand for foot files is rising significantly
- Based on material stainless steel segment to remain popular during the forecast period
- Based on end-use, the online segment is expected to account for a significant market share owing to the easy availability of products through e-commerce.
- Preventive care segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.
Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=30071<ype=S
Foot Care Tools Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends
- Increased disposable income and increased consumer spending on foot care products are creating opportunities for foot care tools market growth.
- Increased participation in sports and fitness activities demand for foot care tools increases among sports persons and athletes
- Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative and durable, comfortable foot care products that comply with environmental regulations to cater to different customer requirements.
Foot Care Tools Market: Regional Analysis
- The North American region, including the United States and Canada, has a mature foot care tools market. The region is characterized by high awareness of foot health and a large consumer base that prioritizes self-care. Factors such as the prevalence of foot-related issues like diabetes, the aging population, and the demand for comfort and wellness products drive the market in North America.
- The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the foot care tools market owing to increasing disposable income, a rising middle-class population, and increased urbanization, in countries like China and India are driving the demand for foot care products. The rising prevalence of foot-related ailments, changing lifestyle patterns, and a growing focus on personal grooming and wellness contribute to the market growth in this region.
Competitive Landscape
Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global foot care tools market report:
- Aetna Foot Products
- Alva-Amco Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.
- Blistex Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
- HoMedics USA LLC.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- ProFoot, Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.,
- Tweezerman International LLC
- Other Key Players
Increasing investment in research & development, product advancement, merger, and acquisition are some of the strategies adopted by leading players. Some of the development in the foot care tools market are as follows-
- ProFoot, Inc. offers a wide range of foot care products, including insoles, orthotics, inserts, arch supports, corn and callus removers, blister cushions, and other foot care accessories. The company focuses on developing innovative and effective solutions to address various foot-related issues and provide comfort and relief to consumers.
- HoMedics offers foot baths and spa devices that allow users to enjoy a spa-like experience at home. These products typically include features like massaging jets, bubble action, and heat therapy to relieve foot fatigue, soften skin, and enhance relaxation.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=30071
Foot Care Tools Market: Key Segments
Type
- Foot File
- Scrubber
- Nail Cutter/Nipper
- Corn Cutter
- Others (Foot Massager, Foot Cream, etc.)
Material
- Plastic
- Stainless Steel
- Rubber
- Wood
- Others (Stone, Silicone, etc.)
Application
- Remedial Care/Medical Treatment
- Preventive Care
End-user
- Residential/Individual
- Commercial
- Spa & Salon
- Podiatrist Clinic
- Others (Pedicure Centers, etc.
Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company-owned Websites
- E-commerce Websites
- Offline
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Others (Retail Stores, etc.)
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Read More Related Reports:
Gamepad Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth
Face Wash Market Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031
Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
- Foot Care Tools Market Size is Anticipated to Cross US$ 4.8 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%: TMR Report - June 19, 2023
- Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size Will Attain USD 2939.7 Million by 2028 Growing at 13.4% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report - June 19, 2023
- [Latest] Global Stockbroking Market Size/Share Worth USD 115.15 Billion by 2032 at a 12.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value) - June 19, 2023