Increasing personal care spending and increasing foot-related problems are the major factor driving the growth of the foot care tools market during the forecast period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global foot care tools market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 4.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. In 2022, the market for foot care tools was valued at US$ 2.3 billion

The increasing awareness about the importance of foot health and the impact of foot-related issues on overall well-being has led to an increased demand for foot care tools. Consumers are becoming more proactive in managing foot conditions and seeking preventive measures. This has created a major demand for foot care tools.

The easy availability of foot care tools through online platforms and rapidly growing e-commerce platforms and online retailing has made foot care tools more accessible to consumers, driving market growth.

Increasing technological advancement and increased development of more innovative and effective foot care tools with advanced materials, cushioning technologies, arch support systems, and customized solutions, are expected to drive the demand for the foot care tool market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.3 Bn Estimated Value US$ 4.8 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Material, Application, End-user, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Aetna Foot Products, Alva-Amco Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.,, Blistex Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., HoMedics USA LLC., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,, Merck & Co. Inc.,, ProFoot, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.,, Tweezerman International LLC, Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the foot care tools market is forecast to reach US$ 2.4 billion

By type, demand for foot files is rising significantly

Based on material stainless steel segment to remain popular during the forecast period

Based on end-use, the online segment is expected to account for a significant market share owing to the easy availability of products through e-commerce.

Preventive care segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Foot Care Tools Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Increased disposable income and increased consumer spending on foot care products are creating opportunities for foot care tools market growth.

Increased participation in sports and fitness activities demand for foot care tools increases among sports persons and athletes

Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative and durable, comfortable foot care products that comply with environmental regulations to cater to different customer requirements.

Foot Care Tools Market: Regional Analysis

The North American region, including the United States and Canada, has a mature foot care tools market. The region is characterized by high awareness of foot health and a large consumer base that prioritizes self-care. Factors such as the prevalence of foot-related issues like diabetes, the aging population, and the demand for comfort and wellness products drive the market in North America.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the foot care tools market owing to increasing disposable income, a rising middle-class population, and increased urbanization, in countries like China and India are driving the demand for foot care products. The rising prevalence of foot-related ailments, changing lifestyle patterns, and a growing focus on personal grooming and wellness contribute to the market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global foot care tools market report:

Aetna Foot Products

Alva-Amco Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.

Blistex Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

HoMedics USA LLC.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

ProFoot, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.,

Tweezerman International LLC

Other Key Players

Increasing investment in research & development, product advancement, merger, and acquisition are some of the strategies adopted by leading players. Some of the development in the foot care tools market are as follows-

ProFoot, Inc. offers a wide range of foot care products, including insoles, orthotics, inserts, arch supports, corn and callus removers, blister cushions, and other foot care accessories. The company focuses on developing innovative and effective solutions to address various foot-related issues and provide comfort and relief to consumers.

HoMedics offers foot baths and spa devices that allow users to enjoy a spa-like experience at home. These products typically include features like massaging jets, bubble action, and heat therapy to relieve foot fatigue, soften skin, and enhance relaxation.

Foot Care Tools Market: Key Segments

Type

Foot File

Scrubber

Nail Cutter/Nipper

Corn Cutter

Others (Foot Massager, Foot Cream, etc.)

Material

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Rubber

Wood

Others (Stone, Silicone, etc.)

Application

Remedial Care/Medical Treatment

Preventive Care

End-user

Residential/Individual

Commercial Spa & Salon Podiatrist Clinic Others (Pedicure Centers, etc.



Price

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others (Retail Stores, etc.)



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

