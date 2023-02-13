Market Study on Football Equipment: Football Shoes to Account for Close to 60% Product Sales

New York:, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Football Equipment Market is estimated to reach US$ 23.78 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033. Market expansion is dependent on several variables such as an increase in the number of development programs, a rise in the demand for cutting-edge technology, and growing awareness about related products.

Globally, there is a growing demand for environment-friendly items. Organic cotton, water-based adhesives, and recyclable plastic material are now being used for the production of football equipment in place of leather, synthetic rubber, polyurethane, nylon, and other synthetic materials. Numerous types of sporting goods are now being manufactured using thermoplastic elastomers more frequently.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33309

To meet the rising demand for eco-friendly goods, several nascent businesses are introducing products such as football shoes made from eco-friendly materials, which not only benefit the environment but also make the shoes substantially lighter, giving players more speed, agility, and comfort.

Limited-edition of football sneakers from Nike were manufactured using recyclable and renewable materials. Neymar, a top footballer from Brazil, is well-known for donning Nike Inc.’s GS football boots, which are the lightest and most environment-friendly boots Nike has ever produced. The traction plate is manufactured from the plant-based material Pebax Renu, which is composed of 97% castor beans. The laces, inner, and tongue of Nike Inc.’s GS shoes are all produced from at least 70% recycled plastic.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Under product type, football shoes, with a market share of 58.6%, dominated the market for football equipment in 2022.

Under the end-user segment, the men’s category is anticipated to exhibit a high-value CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

Increased consumer spending on sportswear and rising interest in football equipment among young people will help the football equipment market grow.

“The target market will experience steady growth during the projection period as manufacturers focus more on producing quality football-related products that can be customized according to a player’s usability,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33309

Key Market Players

The study includes groundbreaking insights into the competitive landscape of the football equipment market, as well as the highlights of manufacturers’ differentiated strategies.

Adidas AG

Nike Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

New Balance, Inc.

ASICS Corporation

MIZUNO Corporation

Lotto SpA

New Balance Inc.

Hummel

BasicNet

PUMA SE

Baden Sports Inc. are key football equipment manufacturers.

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the football equipment market, covering global market analysis from 2018 to 2023 and forecasts from 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights based on product type, end user, and sales channel, across seven major regions of the world.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are expected to negatively impact the market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33309

For additional information on how the demand for football equipment will shape up in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

Bioplastics Packaging Market

UV Disinfection Equipment Market

Foil Shavers Market

Corrugated Packaging Market

Gift Card Market

Mens Grooming Products Market

Cleaning Appliances Market

Beauty Devices Market

About Consumer Goods Division at Persistence Market Research

The Consumer Goods team at Persistence Market Research helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs by offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the consumer goods industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. We provide end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com