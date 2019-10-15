FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION INC. PROVIDES UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES RESERVES FOR RECENTLY ACQUIRED GREEN RIVER BASIN ASSETS

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC.QB: FTXP) (the “Company,” or “Foothills”), an independent oil and gas exploration company engaged in the acquisition and development of natural gas and oil properties in the Rockies is pleased to provide an update on and report the results of a recent independent reserve and resource evaluation (“Reserves Report”) on its recently acquired properties located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Update

The Company has successfully increased production by as much as 40% on certain wells since acquiring the properties earlier this year. The asset has exceeded the Company’s expectations and management sees tremendous opportunity to continue optimizing production. The wells are currently shut-in and in need of a new compressor to resume production. The Company is currently preparing for winter operations when Foothills realizes a premium in the range of $1.50 to $3.00 per Mcf for natural gas sold for a portion of its production. The Company is working on project financing for its next phase of its field-wide optimization and development program.

Reserves Report

Foothills’ oil and gas reserves were independently prepared by MHA Petroleum Consultants, LLC, a Sproule Company (“MHA”). The following table sets forth Foothills’ estimated reserves and future net income attributable to the Company’s interests in the Point of Rocks, South Black Rock, and Deadman Wash gas fields located Sweetwater County Wyoming. This report includes 22 proved developed producing (“PDP”) wells and 3 recompletions (proved behind pipe, “PBP”). However, it should be noted that this report did not examine proved undeveloped (“PUD”) locations.

This reserve report is compliant with SEC regulations, has an effective date of August 1, 2019, utilized a constant gas price of $2.973/Mmbtu, and assumed constant costs and expenses. Net reserves and income for the subject properties are summarized in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Point of Rocks, South Black Rock, and Deadman Wash Gas Fields

Net Proved Reserves & Associated Income

as of August 1, 2019

Reserve Net Oil, Net Gas, Undiscounted PV10 NCF, Category MSTB MMCF NCF M$ M$ PDP 0 1,918.7 $ 2,954.7 $ 1,972.9 PBP 0 251.4 $ 210.6 $ 8.0 Total Proved 0 2,170.1 $ 3,165.3 $ 1,980.8

