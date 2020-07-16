Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / For 10 Consecutive Years, Philadelphia Business Journal Selects Anexinet as a “Best Place To Work”

For 10 Consecutive Years, Philadelphia Business Journal Selects Anexinet as a “Best Place To Work”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company’s COVID-19 Initiated, Remote Worker Support, Chronicled By the Press

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced it is a recipient of the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work Awards, making this the tenth year in a row the company has earned this distinguished honor. Year-over-year, Anexinet has risen to the top of large Philadelphia-area companies for having one of the best employee cultures, based on actual employee survey results—from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership.

The Philadelphia Business Journal once again teamed with Quantum Workplace to identify the region’s Best Places to Work. The 2020 list includes 90 companies from across Greater Philadelphia, ranked by employee feedback. Nominations were accepted from the public, and employees were asked to complete an online survey.

The nomination process began in January and closed May 8th—encompassing a time frame of unprecedented operational challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anexinet’s twenty years of experience in holistic digital business transformation yielded its proven methodology and enabled the company to quickly virtualize its process to support its clients’ shift to a predominantly remote workforce. The company’s agility did not go unnoticed as journalists sought their advice in publications such as The Enterprisers Project, Toolbox, and CRN.

“COVID-19 tested the resolve of our employees and they responded with a level of trust and dedication I knew they had in them but which I had not witnessed before,” said Todd Pittman, CEO, Anexinet. “Spirits were kept high with virtual Town Hall meetings and happy hours as well as dedicated HR support—which also led to extraordinary customer service. I’m proud of Anexinet’s ten-year run as one of Philadelphia’s best working environments and I’m especially proud of every Anexinet family member who demonstrated their resiliency. Truly inspirational!”

Follow Anexinet on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or via the Anexinet Insights Blog.

About Anexinet
From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:
Betsey Rogers
Public Relations
BridgeView Marketing
603-821-0809
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.