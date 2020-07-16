For 10 Consecutive Years, Philadelphia Business Journal Selects Anexinet as a “Best Place To Work”

Company’s COVID-19 Initiated, Remote Worker Support, Chronicled By the Press

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced it is a recipient of the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work Awards, making this the tenth year in a row the company has earned this distinguished honor. Year-over-year, Anexinet has risen to the top of large Philadelphia-area companies for having one of the best employee cultures, based on actual employee survey results—from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership.

The Philadelphia Business Journal once again teamed with Quantum Workplace to identify the region’s Best Places to Work. The 2020 list includes 90 companies from across Greater Philadelphia, ranked by employee feedback. Nominations were accepted from the public, and employees were asked to complete an online survey.

The nomination process began in January and closed May 8th—encompassing a time frame of unprecedented operational challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anexinet’s twenty years of experience in holistic digital business transformation yielded its proven methodology and enabled the company to quickly virtualize its process to support its clients’ shift to a predominantly remote workforce. The company’s agility did not go unnoticed as journalists sought their advice in publications such as The Enterprisers Project, Toolbox , and CRN .

“COVID-19 tested the resolve of our employees and they responded with a level of trust and dedication I knew they had in them but which I had not witnessed before,” said Todd Pittman, CEO, Anexinet. “Spirits were kept high with virtual Town Hall meetings and happy hours as well as dedicated HR support—which also led to extraordinary customer service. I’m proud of Anexinet’s ten-year run as one of Philadelphia’s best working environments and I’m especially proud of every Anexinet family member who demonstrated their resiliency. Truly inspirational!”

Follow Anexinet on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or via the Anexinet Insights Blog .

About Anexinet

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.