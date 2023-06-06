ZenSource announced that Forrester Research Inc. has included the company in The Digital Experience Platforms Landscape, Q2 2023

West Palm Beach, FL, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading Research Firm Recognizes ZenSource in Report of 33 Notable Digital Experience Platforms for Q2 2023.

West Palm Beach, FL – ZenSource announced that Forrester Research Inc. has included the company in The Digital Experience Platforms Landscape, Q2 2023. The report discusses the value that Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) offer to businesses, such as enabling marketers to optimize their digital strategies and deliver omni channel web experiences. The report also helps tech leaders “understand the value they can expect from a DXP vendor, learn how vendors differ, and select one based on size and market focus.” Forrester has acknowledged the ZenSource platform among 33 notable platforms in the industry.

“We’re honored to be included in this report and recognized among some of the notable platforms in the industry. We especially want to thank our clients for providing insights over the years to help us evolve ZenSource to the platform that it is today.” – Jon Stewart, President, ZenSource.

The Forrester report notes that technology and data leaders should consider DXPs to evolve their web experiences and MarTech platforms, and that core use cases for this market include omnichannel experiences tailored to context, experience and content governance, content lifecycle, no-code experience composition, and orchestration of omnichannel journeys.

“We are very proud to be included amongst this group of what we see as MarTech industry leaders,” said Stan Valencis, CEO of parent company Digital United. “We believe this is a true testament to the ZenSource team’s vision, execution and leadership in developing the platform. Our clients demand continuous innovation in today’s ever-changing digital world, and look to us to bring the latest and greatest solutions to help them improve their business outcomes. The ZenSource platform has done just that.”

ZenSource is a MarTech software platform providing a custom-built, enterprise grade-open source experience platform, built on Drupal with an optimized authoring experience and code base designed to jumpstart development, decrease time to market and scale to the largest multi-site web ecosystems. The platform also contains an AWS powered hosting cloud, ideal for regulated industries as it generates the highest level of security & control, performance and best in class, personalized service from a dedicated high-touch onshore team. ZenSource supports Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 companies as well as top brands across Healthcare, Education, Financial Services and Manufacturing.

