For The Earth Corporation Signs Letter of Intent With Emerald Valley CBD

PHOENIX, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For The Earth Corporation (OTC: FTEG) is in negotiations with Emerald Valley CBD.

For The Earth Corporation has entered into a Letter of Intent with Emerald Valley CBD ( WWW.EMERALDVALLEYCBD.COM ) , to acquire the e-commerce website. Emerald Valley has built a very successful e-commerce business in the CBD industry.

The CBD (cannabidiol) industry is making headlines across the United States and offers multiple benefits to a wide range of consumers. BDS Analytics and ArcView Market Research, leading cannabis researchers, predict that by 2024 CBD sales will surpass $20 billion. While this number also includes places like pharmacies and dispensaries, it is predicted that the majority will be sold from retail stores. CBD is derived from the hemp plant, rather than a marijuana plant and will not alter a person’s state of mind or clarity. FTEG has a range of products from ingestible oils, to applicable products, such as pain creams, lip balms and sunscreens. FTEG supports the use of natural products and wishes to better the environment and all who reside in it. By supporting CBD, For The Earth isn’t just making a smart financial decision, but one that will better the world.

Nelson Grist, FTEG CEO, states, “The customer base and distributor network that Emerald Valley has in their database will allow For The Earth to reach an even larger customer base, which will help market and sell more FTEG products.”

“Joining the FTEG corporation will allow for a larger reach and more money to spend on marketing to increase our customer outreach,” stated Craig Taras, President of Emerald Valley CBD.

About For The Earth Corporation

For The Earth Corporation is a Health and Safety company that is committed to improving the quality of life for people, pets and the planet through the use of innovative technologies and natural ingredients. The Company’s mission is to create sustainable, ethical and readily available healthcare products and safety solutions for people across the globe. From a complete line of CBD infused products, to programs that alert our first responders- FTEG is taking steps to better everyone on this planet.

About Emerald Valley

Emerald Valley is an online retailer in the CBD industry. Selling a variety of different types of CBD products. For Confirmation regarding the LOI please call Craig Taras (541) 517-4181

