Privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity talent agency ranks No. 199 in the human resources category on the prestigious list of America’s fastest-growing private companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This is the fourth time over the last seven years that the leading talent firm has made the list.

The Inc. 5000 is an annual list compiled by Inc. magazine, recognizing the nation’s most dynamic and successful businesses that have demonstrated remarkable growth and innovation. This recognition — for the fourth time and for the second consecutive year — is a testament to TRU Staffing Partners’ commitment to providing exceptional services to its clients and candidates alike.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. magazine for the fourth time as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder and CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and the trust our clients and candidates place in us. We will continue to provide unparalleled service, drive innovation, provide job market intelligence and subject matter expertise to our communities, and foster long-lasting mutually beneficial relationships with hiring managers and job seekers.”

“Our prudent investments in cutting-edge technology and the right human capital have allowed us to stay ahead of the curve and effectively navigate the constantly shifting talent landscape in a post-COVID rollercoaster economy,” said Drew Brody, CFO/COO of TRU Staffing Partners. “As we continue to expand our reach and strengthen our position as a leader in the market, we remain committed to making strategic investments that enhance our service offerings, create value for our clients and candidates, and ultimately drive sustainable growth.”

A key to TRU’s rapid expansion in recent years is its movement into the data privacy and cybersecurity markets. Trends both domestically and internationally will increasingly drive corporations to actively seek cybersecurity and privacy experts, which have emerged as two of the most highly competitive and sought-after areas for professionals worldwide.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

The company’s continued growth and success reflect its adaptability, responsiveness, and unwavering commitment to excellence. TRU Staffing Partners looks forward to further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the ediscovery, data privacy, and cybersecurity staffing domain, while also exploring new avenues for expansion and innovation.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), 2022 (#4189); and 2023 (#4326); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premise or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

Contact

TRU Staffing Partners

+1 312 898 7131

marketing@trustaffingpartners.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.