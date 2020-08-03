For the third consecutive year, Washington Post names Thompson Creek Window Company a Top Workplace in the region

Thompson Creek employees flank CEO and President Rick Wuest in this photo from The Washington Post’s 2019 celebration of Top Workplaces.

One of Thompson Creek’s greatest strength is its diversity. Age, race, creed, orientation. All are welcome at the creek.

Lanham, Maryland, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lanham, MD, August 5,2020 – Thompson Creek Window Company has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2020 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“Now in its seventh year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority.”

“At Thompson Creek, our fun and engaging culture sets us apart and we are proud it has earned us a place among the Washington Post’s Top Workplaces List.” Rick Wuest, CEO of Thompson Creek Window Company said. “We’ve enjoyed many successes throughout the years and we owe them all to our greatest asset—our employees. We are always looking for opportunities to improve our employee experience and our participation in the Top Workplace program is part of that process.”

Thompson Creek offers a modern work environment with many amenities where employees can grow their careers within the organization. Wuest added, “In addition to offering a strong compensation package, we find that our employees cherish the opportunities to have fun together and to celebrate our achievements, too. We’ve built a culture around competition, fun, family and success, and like-minded individuals fit well here.”

The full list along with additional content will run in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14 and will be available on The Post’s site. The Washington Post will also host an awards ceremony in October to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies.

As an essential business in the Mid-Atlantic, Thompson Creek is hiring during this time. To join this award-winning workplace, check out the career opportunities available at www.thompsoncreek.com/careers, and apply to the job openings best suited to you!

About Thompson Creek Window Company

Headquartered in Lanham, Maryland, Thompson Creek Window Company is a family-owned window manufacturer and installer of energy-efficient home improvement products. Celebrating 40 years in business, Thompson Creek has evolved into a leading exterior home improvement company in the United States. Employing a staff of nearly 500, Thompson Creek builds and installs top-quality replacement windows and doors, vinyl siding, roofing and clog-free gutter systems designed to deliver a House Proud feeling their customers.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

