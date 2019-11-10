On the first day of November, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent an internal email to thousands of State Department staff that began: “As champions of American diplomacy, we are in the truth-telling business.”
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Spanish voter turnout at 56.8% at 6 p.m., down from April election - November 10, 2019
- For U.S. diplomats, public impeachment hearings could be catharsis and maybe a circus - November 10, 2019
- Alibaba says Singles’ Day sales hit 91.2 billion yuan in first hour - November 10, 2019