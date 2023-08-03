Company Chair and CEO honored among 200 visionary women including Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman, X/Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, journalist and co-founder Katie Couric, and more

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in delivering immersive experiences across the world’s largest digital social platforms, celebrates the recognition of the company’s longtime Chair and CEO Ann Hand, who has been honored by Forbes as one of the exceptional leaders on this year’s prestigious 50 Over 50 list. The annual list celebrates investors, entrepreneurs, inventors, and innovative thinkers who have accomplished remarkable feats after the age of 50, proving that age can be a superpower in achieving greatness. Ann, the only female CEO of a publicly-traded gaming company, joins the ranks alongside such notable executives as American Express Consumer Banking President Eva Reda, Harvard University President Claudine Gay, actress, producer, and author Jamie Lee Curtis, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley and more.

Ann’s inclusion on this list is a testament to her decades of work as a market-facing executive across various industries. Under Ann’s visionary leadership, Super League has been an early mover and industry leader in connecting brand partners to audiences in immersive digital environments on platforms like Roblox, where over 66 million people connect and communicate daily. Through her strategic guidance, the company now reaches a network of over 120 million passionate gamers in global metaverse environments and has connected more than 100 top brand partners and IP owners such as Universal Pictures, Paramount, Sony Pictures Entertainment, NFL, Chipotle, Clarks, Dave & Busters, PacSun, Interscope Records, Warner Music Group, and L’Oreal, seamlessly with their target audiences in new and innovative ways.

Recognized by Forbes for her impact in reshaping the entertainment and cultural landscape, Ann stands out as a visionary leader. With a rich and diverse career spanning large-cap to small-cap companies and encompassing both public and private entities, she has demonstrated remarkable versatility. This is exemplified by her successful venture into gaming and entertainment, culminating in Super League’s public listing in 2019. Prior to this, Ann held pivotal high-level executive positions at BP, where she spearheaded a $3 billion global business unit and later served as Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing and Innovation, overseeing the company’s global B2C and B2B brand portfolio.

“It is a tremendous honor to stand alongside such visionary leaders who continue to make remarkable contributions to their respective fields,” said Hand. “As we celebrate this win, it reinforces the profound significance of nurturing an inclusive and diverse future. Irrespective of industry, diverse voices and ideas are pivotal drivers of meaningful change. Super League is devoted to fostering a culture that wholeheartedly embraces inclusivity, empowering the next generation to push the boundaries of their self-expression and impact through our positive social experiences to celebrate and encourage their unique strengths. My gratitude to Forbes for illuminating the achievements of these powerful women and for championing a more equitable world, inspiring others to dream big no matter their age”

The Forbes 50 Over 50 list, now in its third year, features 200 women across four distinct categories: Lifestyle, Impact, Innovation, and Investment. The compilation of the final list is a rigorous process that involves the collaboration of Forbes and Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and author of Know Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You’re Worth. Expert judges, including entrepreneurs Bobbi Brown and Miyoko Schinner, financiers Suzanne Shank and Anne Finucane, Spelman president Helene Gayle and more, evaluated the semifinalists based on their remarkable accomplishments, powerful role transitions, significant pivots, and their ability to achieve at scale.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .