Forbes Honors Atlantic Union Bank on 2022 “World’s Best Bank” List

April 15, 2022

RICHMOND, Va., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlantic Union Bank has been named to Forbes’ 2022 “World’s Best Banks” list.

In partnership with Forbes, market research firm Statista surveyed more than 45,000 customers across 27 countries for their opinions on current and past banking relationships. Respondents were asked to rate banks in which they had opened a checking or savings account on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as trust, terms and conditions, digital services, customer services and financial advice.

“It is especially humbling to be honored as one of the world’s best banks,” said John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank. “This recognition is a direct reflection of our Teammates who have continued to put our customers at the center of everything we do. We are committed to enhancing our products and services to make banking easier. We are proud of all we have accomplished and look forward to continuing to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Atlantic Union Bank previously was named a World’s Best Bank by Forbes in 2020 and 2019 and also currently ranks in the top 50 on Forbes’ “America’s Best Banks” list.

About Atlantic Union Bank
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB). Atlantic Union Bank has 114 branches and approximately 130 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provides investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

