Forbes names BKD among America’s Best Tax & Accounting Firms

Dec. 22, 2021

Springfield, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI – BKD CPAs & Advisors has again been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms for 2022. Now in its third year, the list was compiled based on input from professionals in the industry gathered by independent marketing research and statistics platform Statista.

“It’s always gratifying to be nationally recognized for the work we do for our clients, but even more so when the recognition comes from our peers across the industry,” said BKD CEO Tom Watson. “At BKD, our work goes far beyond the traditional tax and audit realms and extends to providing trusted advice to help our clients truly think strategically about the financial sustainability of their organizations.”

Statista conducted a national survey of tax and accounting professionals in peer firms as well as their clients, including enrolled agents, tax attorneys, accountants and chief financial officers in finance departments of companies other than peer firms from August 3 to Sept. 13, 2021. Professionals at peer firms were asked to indicate up to 10 tax/accounting firms they would recommend if their company were not able to take on a client. Clients were asked to name up to 10 tax/accounting firms they would recommend based on their professional experience during the last three years.

Approximately 30,000 professionals were invited to participate, and some 4,400 recommendations were considered in the analysis, according to Forbes. The final list consists of 223 firms, with 200 recommended for tax services and 200 recommended for accounting services (177 companies appeared on both lists). This is the second time in three years BKD has made the annual list.

To view the full list, go to Forbes.com.

-30-

About BKD

BKD CPAs & Advisors wants to earn your trust. If you’re looking for solid tax, audit or consulting advice—or a blend of it all—our expertise can help simplify your life. Our approximately 3,030 dedicated professionals provide solutions for clients in all 50 states and internationally, combining the insight and ideas of thought leaders in multiple industries. Everyone needs a trusted advisor. Who’s yours?  Learn more at bkd.com.

