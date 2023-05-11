Top 10 ranking achieved for the sixth consecutive year.

Philadelphia, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversified Search Group, the nation’s largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm, has been named one of the country’s Top 10 executive search firms, for the sixth consecutive year, on the Forbes list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2023. This ranking is based on client and candidate feedback.

Diversified Search Group has placed in the top ten, ranking eighth out of 150 firms nationwide—notably, the only Top 10 firm led by a woman. This prestigious list is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Forbes and Statista collaborated to determine the annual ranking of best executive recruiting firms.

“Our team has always uniquely served our clients to help them strategically prepare to meet the evolving demands impacting organizations looking to navigate, adapt, and grow,” says Diversified Search Group CEO Aileen K. Alexander. “Never has there been a greater need for inclusive, transformational leadership, and we are thrilled and humbled to receive this designation by Forbes for our work and impact on this front.”

The 2023 Forbes ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. Feedback from external recruiters, hiring managers at client companies, and job candidates were considered. More than 5,200 respondents shared their experience working with recruiting firms. Organizations were not allowed to nominate themselves for consideration.

“I am so proud and thankful for the teamwork and talented individuals that push our firm towards excellence every day,” says Judith M. von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair of Diversified Search Group. “Diversified Search Group was founded on the understanding that leadership is the key to success. For nearly 50 years, we have been fortunate to continue our purpose of helping people and businesses succeed.”

