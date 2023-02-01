Oklahoma City, OK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of Oklahoma City Community College, has been named by Forbes a Top 10 Black Higher Ed CEO to Watch in 2023. This annual list recognizes outstanding leaders in higher education who are making a significant impact in their respective institutions and communities. This prestigious recognition acknowledges the outstanding leadership, vision, and contributions of President Jones to the field of higher education.

“The higher education CEO role entails ambassadorship, inspiring students and campus community members, vision setting and actualization, fundraising, and a whole lot of firefighting,” the Forbes article read. These ten “Black higher education CEOs continue to lead their institutions and multicampus systems in extraordinary ways. There are other outstanding higher ed CEOs who are Black, but these ten are indisputably among our nation’s best.”

“I am honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 10 Black Higher Ed CEOs to Watch in 2023,” said President Jones. “As a leader in higher education, it is my passion to create opportunities for students to reach their full potential. I am committed to leading Oklahoma City Community College in a way that prioritizes student success, and I am grateful to be a part of an institution that shares these values.”

President Jones became the 11th President of Oklahoma City Community College, Oklahoma’s fourth largest Institution of higher learning, on March 1, 2022. With her appointment, Dr. Jones made history becoming both the first woman and the first person of color to serve as President of the College. Her appointment also made Oklahoma history as she is the first African American female to serve as president of any institution of higher education in the state that is not an HBCU (Historically Black College and University).

“We are incredibly proud of President Jones for this well-deserved recognition,” said Kevin Perry, Chairman of the Oklahoma City Community College Board of Regents. “She has been a tireless advocate for our students and a leader in higher education. This recognition is a testament to her hard work and dedication.”

Beyond her professional life, she is an active and engaged member of the community, providing leadership to various corporate, civic and charitable organizations. She has been named Woman of the Year by 405 Magazine, The Journal Record, Perry Publishing and Broadcasting, and With Love OKC. She holds the distinction of being named both the 2021 National Mother of the Year and the 2021 Oklahoma Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc. In 2022, Jones was Inducted into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame.

President Jones holds a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma, an M.B.A. from the University of Phoenix at San Diego, and an Ed.D. from Vanderbilt University. She is married to United States District Judge Bernard M. Jones II, and they are the proud parents of three children.

