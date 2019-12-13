Ford recalls 547,538 Super Duty pickup trucks on post-crash fire risk

Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would recall 547,538 of its Ford Super Duty pickup trucks across the United States, Canada and Mexico, citing the risk of a post-crash interior fire.
