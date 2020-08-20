ForDoz Pharma partners with Lupin on development of 2 complex injectable products

EAST WINDSOR, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ForDoz Pharma has entered into an agreement with Lupin, to market and distribute 2 complex injectable products in advanced development stage at ForDoz, in US and its territories. The products are in the Oncology and Anti-infective therapeutic areas which when approved, will provide affordable alternatives to patients and healthcare professionals.

These two licensed products are flagship technology assets among ForDoz complex injectable product pipeline portfolio including, liposome, microsphere, emulsion, nanocrystal, control release nanosuspension, and micelle. ForDoz is responsible for developing and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. The products will be manufactured in ForDoz Pharma’s US based manufacturing site. Lupin shall be responsible for commercialization of the products. The deal terms are confidential.

Commenting on the development Mr. James He, founder and CEO for ForDoz said, “ForDoz Pharma is excited to partner our flagship products with Lupin. Lupin’s leadership presence in US will complement ForDoz’s scientific capability to bring affordable medicines to patients in an efficient manner.”

Commenting on the development Alok Sonig, CEO, US Generics and Global Head, Generics R&D and Biosimilars for Lupin said, “The partnered assets are a key, strategic addition to our Complex Injectables pipeline, and will bolster our Institutional business offerings. These assets will complement Lupin’s ongoing organic R&D efforts in complex assets including inhalation and long-acting injectables as well as Biosimilars.”

About ForDoz

ForDoz Pharma Corporation is a privately-owned specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on development, manufacturing, and commercialization of value-added sterile and complex injectable products such as liposomes, microspheres, micelles, nanosuspensions, and microcrystal-suspensions.

ForDoz Pharma is located in the 27-acre campus at greater Princeton area of New Jersey, a prominent pharmaceutical hub in the United States. At this 27-acre campus, ForDoz Pharma has R&D labs, cGMP QC and microbiology labs and a fully qualified and validated sterile complex injectable product manufacturing facility which complies with both US and EU cGMP standards. ForDoz Pharma is accelerating and improving traditional drug development processes through proprietary particle-based drug delivery technology platform with particle sizes ranging from 10 nm to several µm. At ForDoz Pharma, we can commercialize products as a CDMO partner via a closed loop system, from R&D, analytical testing, process scale-up to commercial manufacturing all from our one single campus.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women’s health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions and in India by global revenues. The Company invests 9.6 % of its revenues on research and development.

Lupin has fifteen manufacturing sites, seven research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.