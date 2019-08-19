Breaking News
Forecast International Senior Warships Analyst Stuart Slade to Speak at DSEI

NEWTOWN, Conn., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Forecast International’s Senior Naval Systems Analyst Stuart Slade will speak at Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2019 in London on its opening day, September 10.

DSEI is a world leading event that brings together representatives from governments, national armed forces, and the global defense & security supply chain.  It will take place September 10-13 at the ExCeL convention center, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London. The 2019 exhibition will mark the celebration of the show’s 20th year.

Stuart Slade is currently the senior analyst for Forecast International’s Warships Forecast.  Slade has an extensive background in the study and analysis of industrial projects, initially in the chemical engineering and maritime transport industries and subsequently in a broad range of military sectors. 

Slade is the author of Littoral Warfare: Ships and Systems, Navies in the Nuclear Age and Multinational Naval Operations. In addition, he has been a regular contributor on the subjects of warships technology, military electronics, and naval systems to a number of leading journals, including Naval Forces, NAVINT, Armed Forces, International Defense Review, International Security Defense Review, and East-West Digest

About Forecast International

Forecast International, Inc. is a leading provider of Market Intelligence and Consulting in the areas of aerospace, defense, power systems and military electronics. Based in Newtown, Conn., USA, the company specializes in long-range industry forecasts and market assessments used by strategic planners, marketing professionals, military organizations, and governments worldwide. Forecast International also maintains a high posture of situational awareness and geopolitical analysis.

CONTACT: Ray Peterson
Forecast International
203 426-0800
[email protected]
