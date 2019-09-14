Foreign leaders, supporters bid farewell to Zimbabwe’s Mugabe

Foreign leaders, supporters and ordinary citizens gathered at a national stadium on Saturday to bid farewell to Zimbabwe’s founder Robert Mugabe, after a week of disputes over his burial that have threatened to undermine President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
