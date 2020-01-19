Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander’s forces choke oil flows

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to strengthen an arms embargo on Libya and shore up a shaky ceasefire, but the meeting was overshadowed by blockades on major oilfields by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar.
