The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed on Wednesday that foreign students could potentially face deportation if they are suspended from their courses while on a student visa — just as anti-Israel protests have engulfed Columbia University and other American colleges.
With anti-Israel protests taking place at Columbia and college campuses across the country, which have included antisemitic rhetoric and threats to Jewish students, classes have gone hybrid at Columbia due to
