Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FORESCOUT ALERT: The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Forescout Investors of Important Class Action Deadline

FORESCOUT ALERT: The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Forescout Investors of Important Class Action Deadline

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO” or the “Firm”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) remind investors of the upcoming deadline in the class action lawsuit filed against Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FSCT).  The Firm encourages shareholders with losses exceeding $100,000 to contact the Firm to discuss the case and their options as class members and qualifications to serve as lead plaintiff.  The deadline to petition the court to act as a lead plaintiff is August 10, 2020.

The case, The Arbitrage Fund, et al. v. Forescout Technologies, Inc., et al., Case No.: 3:20-cv-03819, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of shareholders who purchased the Company’s common stock between February 6, 2020 and May 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The lawsuit alleges that Forescout and certain of its executives failed to disclose material information during the Class Period relating to its planned merger, violating federal securities laws. 

On May 18, 2020, Forescout announced that it had received notice from its acquisition partner, Advent International Corporation, that Advent “would not be proceeding to consummate the acquisition of Forescout” pursuant to the parties’ merger agreement.  As a result of the disclosure, Forescout’s stock price plummeted, wiping out approximately $300 million in market capitalization.  The lawsuit alleges that Forescout failed to disclose during the Class Period, among other things, that the Company was not meeting its obligations under the merger agreement and that there was a material risk that the merger would not close.

If you purchased shares of Forescout during the Class Period and would like to discuss the case and your options as a class member and potential lead plaintiff, you may, without obligation or cost, contact Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520, or via email at [email protected], or Neil Rothstein via email at [email protected].  The Firm believes strongly that the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
http://www.barjolaw.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.