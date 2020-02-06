Forescout Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Forescout Technologies, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – FSCT

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) to Advent International (“Advent”) for $33.00 per share in cash is fair to Forescout shareholders. On behalf of Forescout shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Forescout shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Forescout Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected] .

The Forescout merger investigation concerns whether Forescout and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Forescout shareholders; (2) determine whether Advent is underpaying for Forescout; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Forescout shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.