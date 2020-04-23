Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Forescout Technologies Shareholders Approve Proposed Transaction With Advent International

Forescout Technologies Shareholders Approve Proposed Transaction With Advent International

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

On Track to Close in Second Calendar Quarter of 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Forescout Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSCT) the leader in device visibility and control, today announced that its shareholders have approved the proposed transaction with Advent International (“Advent”). Advent has partnered with Crosspoint Capital Partners (“Crosspoint Capital”), a private equity investment firm focused on the cybersecurity and privacy industries, as a co-investor and advisor.

“Today’s results represent an important milestone in completing the transaction, and we thank our shareholders for their strong support,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and President of Forescout. “As a private company and through partnership with Advent and Crosspoint, we will be even better positioned to develop and deploy industry-leading cybersecurity solutions for our customers, who are relying on secure technology now more than ever for remote work. We look forward to the completion of this transaction in the coming weeks.”

More than 99% of shares voted were in favor of the transaction at the Special Meeting of Shareholders. The final voting results will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was announced on February 6, 2020, Forescout shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of common stock they own.

Forescout continues to expect the transaction to close in the second calendar quarter of 2020 following the completion of a customary debt “marketing period” by Advent. Upon completion of the transaction, Forescout common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

About Forescout

Forescout provides security at first sight. Our company delivers device visibility and control to enable enterprises and government agencies to gain complete situational awareness of their environment and orchestrate action. Learn more at forescout.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the pending acquisition of Forescout by Advent International, including the expected timing of the closing of the transaction. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, Forescout’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the risk that the conditions to the closing of the transaction are not satisfied; potential litigation relating to the transaction; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the transaction and the ability of each party to consummate the transaction; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts the current plans and operations of Forescout; and the risks described in the filings that Forescout makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Forescout’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with Forescout’s financial results and forward-looking statements, and is available on the SEC filings section of the Investor Relations page of Forescout’s website at https://investors.Forescout.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Forescout as of the date hereof, and Forescout does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Investor Relations:
Michelle Spolver
408-721-5884
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Katie Beck
650-314-8705
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.