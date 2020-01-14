Foresight:  Attracting New Banking Customers in the Los Angeles Area

ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the Los Angeles banking market, 11% of bank customers or credit union members intend to switch their primary financial institution in the next year or two. Bad news for the current bank/credit union, good news for competitors.

In the dash to attract these customers, do you have a good marketing strategy? Do you know what these customers and members are looking for in a new bank or credit union? Do you know the best way to target and communicate with these prospects? Do you know the role of things like – fees and digital banking play in their decision? Are they dissatisfied, and if so, by what? You need this information to put together a winning campaign.

Almost 500 customers and members were recently interviewed in the Los Angeles area (Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties) to find out what is important in choosing a new financial institution and how best to reach them.

For many years, large banks and credit unions have had this type of information. The outcome – more effective messaging, better use of media, better personnel training programs, improved results. Now local banks and credit unions can compete on a level playing field with this new report as a guidebook. It analyzes your local market and the price is a fraction of comparable research.

And the first market in the United States to be analyzed is the Los Angeles market.

Mosaic Training and Development Systems (a consultant specializing in the development of banking operation programs) has teamed up with Foresight Research (a marketing research company – a leader in syndicated market research) to bring this report to you.

