Breaking News
Home / Top News / Foresight:  Attracting New Banking Customers in the Los Angeles Area

Foresight:  Attracting New Banking Customers in the Los Angeles Area

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the Los Angeles banking market, 11% of bank customers or credit union members intend to switch their primary financial institution in the next year or two.  Bad news for the current bank/credit union, good news for competitors. 

In the dash to attract these customers, do you have a good marketing strategy?  Do you know what these customers and members are looking for in a new bank or credit union?  Do you know the best way to target and communicate with these prospects?  Do you know the role of things like – fees and digital banking play in their decision?  Are they dissatisfied, and if so, by what?  You need this information to put together a winning campaign.

Almost 500 customers and members were recently interviewed in the Los Angeles area (Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties) to find out what is important in choosing a new financial institution and how best to reach them.

For many years, large banks and credit unions have had this type of information. The outcome – more effective messaging, better use of media, better personnel training programs, improved results. Now local banks and credit unions can compete on a level playing field with this new report as a guidebook. It analyzes your local market and the price is a fraction of comparable research.

And the first market in the United States to be analyzed is the Los Angeles market. 

Mosaic Training and Development Systems (a consultant specializing in the development of banking operation programs) has teamed up with Foresight Research (a marketing research company – a leader in syndicated market research) to bring this report to you.

Contact               
Bob Longstreth
Foresight Research
248.608.1870 x 18
[email protected]   

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.