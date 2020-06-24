Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Foresight Research: Public Relations is a “Best Marketing Buy”

Foresight Research: Public Relations is a “Best Marketing Buy”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

ROCHESTER, Mich., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comparing the public relations budget to the marketing budget the PR budget  is not “chump change”,  but let’s say it is a marketing best buy.  Why do we say that?  We have been measuring marketing communications for a long time and in the past three years, of all the communications channel levers that an auto manufacturer can pull, public relations is almost tied with TV and closely follows digital. 

So, lets back this statement up.  Every year we interview about 5,500 new car and truck buyers.  We ask them a lot of questions, but one is what marketing communications channel influenced them to buy their vehicle.  Public relations clocks in at 24% year, after year, after year.  Digital and TV advertising is a little more – but let me stress – a little more.  So why is that?

Let’s take PR print for example.  One out of three buyers say that they remember seeing an article about the vehicle they bought.  That does not even include the digital side of things.  24% say they were influenced to purchase by their exposure to public relations. Of course, they also used other forms of communications:  brochures, digital, TV, print ads and experiential events and auto shows.  But P R is right up there.  In addition to that, buyers influenced by P R are also more often influenced by the other forms of communication.  So, when you put it all together, there actually is synergism.  Not only can we say that, but we can prove that. 

For 2020, a new report is coming from Foresight Research that does a deep dive into the power of automotive public relations.   Foresight Research is in the process of once again interviewing about 5,500 new car and truck buyers to measure a lot of things to explain why PR is so valuable. Give us a call and we can put on a webinar for you and your team.  This very affordable syndicated report will publish in July, 2020. 

About Foresight Research – www.foresightresearch.com
Since 1998, Foresight Research has been providing consumer insights and data to support strategies and best practices for the automotive industry.  We are a recognized leader in measuring auto shows, experiential marketing/sponsored events, as well as vehicle accessories and motorsports.

Contact
Steve Bruyn
FORESIGHT RESEARCH
248.608.1870 x 12
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.