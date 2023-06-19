The event, to be held in November at Pebble Beach, will benefit the Navy SEAL community

ANOKA, Minn., June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, is proud to announced that its two golf brands — Foresight Sports and Bushnell Golf — have become title sponsors of the Legends Invitational, one of the most prestigious and longest-running privately owned golf tournaments. The 32nd annual Legends Invitational will be held Nov. 9-13, 2023, at the renowned Pebble Beach.

The event brings together Medal of Honor recipients Mike Thornton and Jack Jacobs, 20 Navy SEALs, along with several Pro Football Hall of Fame players and spouses. Participating sports celebrities are invited to be “Celebrity Captains” and paired with the tournament’s foursomes. Included among the many football legends who have participated in past years are Randall McDaniel, Anthony Munoz, Jan Stenerud, Marshal Faulk, Lawrence Taylor and Jerry Rice.

Bringing together some of the country’s greatest military and sports heroes, Legends Invitational is, according to tournament president John Lee, another way of uniquely honoring and thanking those who serve.

“On any given day, Navy SEALs are serving in countless countries around the globe protecting our quality of life in the USA,” Lee said. “Becoming a sponsor of Legends Invitational is a wonderful way for you and your company to say, THANK YOU to the Medal of Honor recipients and the Navy SEALs.”

Click here to learn more about the Legends Invitational, including events and activities that will take place throughout the four-day tournament.

Added to this year’s Pebble Beach event roster will be four aspiring youth players from Foresight Sports’ UpNext player development program. Launched at the beginning of the year, the UpNext program offers Foresight’s tour-dominating launch monitor technology to up-and-coming junior players and organizations at steeply reduced cost. Qualifying players interested in the UpNext program can apply online at https://www.foresightsports.com/lp/upnext.

Foresight Sports and Bushnell Golf are part of the Vista Outdoor family of brands. Supporting veterans and community service are imbedded into the culture of the entire Vista Outdoor portfolio, with Foresight Sports and Bushnell Golf leading the way. Foresight Sports and Bushnell Golf have a long track record supporting worthy organizations, including the First Tee, American Junior Golf Association, Folds of Honor and now the Legends Invitational Golf Tournament.

Legends Invitational offers the perfect event for companies and individuals to celebrate their best clients, best employees, and best friends. John and Mary’s Legends Invitational is a one-of-a-kind experience in which NFL Legends, Sports Greats, and Navy SEALs are paired as “Celebrity Captains” with every foursome, presenting four first-class days of exceptional golf, entertainment, and camaraderie. The event is recognized as one of the most prestigious, and longest-running privately owned tournaments at Pebble Beach.

Bushnell Golf, a Vista Outdoor brand, is the #1 electronic measuring device choice of golfers, offers a full array of laser rangefinders, Golf GPS and Launch Pro personal launch monitors. All Bushnell Golf products are intended to help improve the performance the games of golfers. For more information on the Bushnell Golf family of products, visit the company’s website at www.bushnellgolf.com.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Foresight Sports develops the most advanced and most trusted performance analysis solutions in the golf industry. Outdoors or indoors, from cutting-edge launch monitors and software to the ultimate virtual golf experience, Foresight Sports is your total technology solution.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. As Vista Outdoor announced in 2022, the company is separating its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

