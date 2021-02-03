Forester Benefits Management Selects PlanSource as Benefits Administration Platform for Customers

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PlanSource announced today that it has been selected by Forester Benefits Management (FBM) to provide a best-in-class benefits administration solution for its brokers and customers in mid-to-large-sized organizations. FBM is a managing general underwriter and benefits marketing firm that partners with employee benefits professionals to deliver solutions aligned to organizational goals.

The companies have entered into a reseller partnership agreement in which FBM will promote and sell the PlanSource platform to existing and prospective customers across all industries. FBM chose PlanSource based on the modernization effort with carriers through the PlanSource Boost program, the investment in leading HCM integrations and mobile-friendly employee shopping experience.

“We are truly thrilled to have the PlanSource platform available for our broker partners and their clients,” said Scott Forester, FBM’s Founder and Principal. “Their platform is highly configurable with leading APIs and integrations. They also provide a mobile-friendly benefits experience which gives flexibility to HR teams and their employees in this remote-first environment.”

PlanSource is a leading benefits technology platform that automates and simplifies every aspect of a customers’ benefits program, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. PlanSource works with thousands of clients across all industries to provide a better benefits experience. FBM works with over 300 clients in 36 states, serving over 100,000 individuals collectively. As an organization committed to growth, service, and offering best-in-class technology, the partnership is a natural fit.

“We are pleased to welcome FBM to our growing community of reseller partners; their experience in the voluntary benefits administration space is a natural fit for PlanSource,” said Dave Osborne, Chief Revenue Officer at PlanSource. “We are excited to bring our best-in-class platform to FBM’s brokers and customers.”

About Forester Benefits Management

With over 135 years of collective voluntary benefits management experience, FBM streamlines every aspect of the benefits administration process by providing the products, enrollment options, and client service support that HR and benefits professionals want and need. Since 2006, FBM has proudly partnered with trusted carriers who offer a variety of cost-effective voluntary group and worksite benefit plans. As a managing general underwriter, FBM offers solutions that are flexible, simple, and customized to meet unique client needs.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 7.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

