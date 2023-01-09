Forestry Lubricants industry is anticipated to register 3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to increasing demand for wood and wood products.

The forestry lubricants market value is expected to reach USD 6 billion by 2032, According to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing demand for wood and wood products is expected to foster lucrative business prospects for the manufacturers of forestry lubricants. Over the last decade, global demand for wood products such as wood-based panels, roundwood, and sawnwood has picked up pace due to a positive economic outlook, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable income. Increasing investments in the construction sector and changing demographics will positively affect wood application trends.

Stringent environmental norms to propel the use of bio-based oils as lubricants

Forestry lubricants market share from bio-based products are estimated to reach over USD 522 million by the end of 2032. Growing inclination toward biodegradable and sustainable products driven by increasing environmental concerns and associated initiatives will expand bio-based oil applications. Due to an unprecedented rise in global warming, and climate change, conscious consumerism has led to more ethical choices. Several governments have deployed very strict environmental regulations and norms pertaining to the adoption of biodegradable and eco-friendly solutions.

High risk of corrosion of forestry equipment to accelerate greasing applications

Forestry lubricants market from greasing applications is projected to exhibit a 2.5% CAGR over the forecast years 2023-2032. Forestry lubricants are extensively used for greasing purposes owing to their ability to ensure the smoother running of joints in metal components. Greasing is a commonly performed process in forestry to maximize the uptime and extend the lifespan of logging equipment. Lubricants help ensure adequate care maintenance of off-road industrial machines. Agricultural machinery is often expensive and thus necessitates regular greasing to prevent corrosion and remove debris from bearing surfaces to prevent damage.

Key reasons for market growth:

Increasing labor costs and decreasing availability of agricultural labor in Asia Pacific

Paper & pulp industry a key contributor to the economic growth rate in Asia pacific region

Increasing bio-based lubricants demand in Europe and North America

Increasing demand for paper in packaging applications and hygiene products

Growing biomass pellets utilization in the energy & power industry

Surging demand for biofuels to drive biomass pellet mill lubrication requirements

Forestry lubricants industry share from biomass pellet mills is expected to witness more than 3.5% CAGR between 2023-2032. Biomass pellet machines use lubricant oils to offer advanced capabilities such as better output and a longer life span of equipment. Several economic, and political conflicts have led to supply chain issues, fueling the need for lubricants to boost the operation of pellet mills.

Rising consumption of wood pellets to augment Europe industry forecasts

Europe forestry lubricants market is poised to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2032. Increasing focus of manufacturers on the reduction of fuel consumption owing to stringent environmental regulations and sustainability targets will augment the industry trends across the region. Industrial and manufacturing facilities are growing more aware of their environmental implications and the impact of machinery on the soil. Europe has experienced a dramatic rise in the consumption of wood pellets for commercial & residential heating and power plants, driving the demand for lubricant oils.

New product launches to boost forestry lubricants industry development

Fuchs Petrolub SE, Kluber Lubrication, Repsol SA, Rymax Lubricants, Penine Lubricants, Elba Lubrication Inc., Frontier Performance Lubricants, Petro Canada Lubricants, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Petronas Lubricants International (PLI), Amsoil Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Castrol Limited, and TotalEnergies SE are some of the leading companies in the global market. These participants are launching novel products to achieve a competitive advantage.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

