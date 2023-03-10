Texas-based Association contracts to make FOREWARN services available for its 13,000+ real estate professional members to promote proactive agent safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that San Antonio Board of REALTORS® (“SABOR”) has contracted to make FOREWARN® services available for the 13,000+ members they serve throughout San Antonio and the surrounding area to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients — using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services purchased by SABOR are available to the 13,000+ real estate agent membership at no additional cost to individual members.

“FOREWARN helps agents quickly verify the identity of unknown prospects so they can work with increased safety,” said Gilbert Gonzalez, CEO of San Antonio Board of REALTORS®. “We highly prioritize the safety of our members, and we are thrilled to be providing this powerful solution for their benefit.”

Existing SABOR members will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies, agents, and appraisers can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

